CASIC to Participate in the 2018 Hannover Messe, Germany

This will be the second time CASIC attends Hannover Messe after 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, witnessed the signing of the strategic corporation agreement on industrial Internet and smart manufacturing between CASIC and Siemens.

CASIC will showcase the structure and applied ecology of INDICS Industrial Internet platform in the forms of cyber-physical systems such as touch screen and display panels helping enterprises realize resource sharing and capacity collaboration; advantageous resources in the Internet of Things (IOT) perceptual control and connectivity with the management, and the ability to provide data-driven industrial IOT solutions that cover a variety of industries. To date, INDICS, China's first industrial Internet cloud platform, has 1.5 million registered enterprises, including over 13,000 found abroad.

In the "Intelligence and Security" sector, CASIC will present the latest solutions of overall construction of the intelligence industry, smart city, intelligent transportation, intelligent pipe network and security equipment represented by lighthouse smart panoramic monitor, millimeter wave security inspection gate.

As for the new materials and industrial base parts, CASIC will showcase the uptake of aerogel in the state-level projects such as Long March 5, Tianzhou-1 unmanned cargo spacecraft, and Mars rover thanks to its excellent thermal insulation properties. Exhibited in the environmental protection technology sector, ANAO technology, which is applicable in the village sewage treatment system, is characterized by high standards, low cost, lower emission, easy maintenance and wide application.

