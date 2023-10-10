Casing Cementation Hardware Market to increase by USD 2.28 billion between 2022 to 2027, Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations are notably driving the market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The casing cementation hardware market size is expected to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations are notably driving the casing cementation hardware market. However, factors such as fluctuation in oil and gas prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Type (Casing hardware and Cementation hardware), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Casing and Cementation Hardware Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing oil and gas production and exploration will drive the growth of the segment. The upstream oil and gas industry is greatly aided by onshore oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) operations. Because drilling deeper wells in harsh subsea environments requires more advanced technology and equipment, onshore oil and gas E and P operations have significantly lower operating costs than offshore E and P operations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the global casing cementation hardware market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico will make the largest contribution to the regional market growth in North America.

Company Insights

The casing cementation hardware market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Baker Hughes Co., Centek Holdings Ltd., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, Drillstar Industries, Ferro-Tube Oil Tools Co. LP, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex, Inrock Drilling Systems Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Neoz Energy Pvt Ltd., PAO TMK, Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Summit Casing Equipment, Techint, Trican Well Service Ltd., Vallourec SA, Weatherford International Plc, WellPartner AS, NOV Inc.

Casing Cementation Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Centek Holdings Ltd., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, Drillstar Industries, Ferro-Tube Oil Tools Co. LP, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex, Inrock Drilling Systems Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Neoz Energy Pvt Ltd., PAO TMK, Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Summit Casing Equipment, Techint, Trican Well Service Ltd., Vallourec SA, Weatherford International Plc, WellPartner AS, and NOV Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

