Casing Cementation Hardware Market to increase by USD 2.28 billion between 2022 to 2027, Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations are notably driving the market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The casing cementation hardware market size is expected to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations are notably driving the casing cementation hardware market. However, factors such as fluctuation in oil and gas prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Type (Casing hardware and Cementation hardware), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing oil and gas production and exploration will drive the growth of the segment. The upstream oil and gas industry is greatly aided by onshore oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) operations. Because drilling deeper wells in harsh subsea environments requires more advanced technology and equipment, onshore oil and gas E and P operations have significantly lower operating costs than offshore E and P operations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the global casing cementation hardware market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico will make the largest contribution to the regional market growth in North America. 

Company Insights 
The casing cementation hardware market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Baker Hughes Co., Centek Holdings Ltd., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, Drillstar Industries, Ferro-Tube Oil Tools Co. LP, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex, Inrock Drilling Systems Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Neoz Energy Pvt Ltd., PAO TMK, Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., Summit Casing Equipment, Techint, Trican Well Service Ltd., Vallourec SA, Weatherford International Plc, WellPartner AS, NOV Inc.

The oilfield casing spools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2024 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 45.22 million. 

The concrete and cement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 469.01 billion. 

Casing Cementation Hardware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

