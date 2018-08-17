Casino Cash Trac Live at All Osage Casinos Across Northeast Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Cash Trac (CCT) is proud to announce Osage Casinos' 7 properties are live using CCT's Casino Audit Solution for all their cage, vault and revenue audit needs.

Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said: "This partnership is a true win-win. CCT has delivered tremendous efficiencies to our cage & revenue audit processes and streamlined related operations."

Since its inception in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has been helping casinos across the US with its CAS solution for cage operations and revenue audit automation. It offers full integration with Casino Management systems, Food & Beverage systems, Hotel systems, Recyclers/Kiosks/ATMs/Cash Dispensers all on a single platform for superior auditing, management reporting, data analytics and so much more.

"Finding a complete solution for our cage and revenue audit to meet our needs and budget with scalability across all 7 properties was a challenge. CCT provided a comprehensive and innovative system accompanied with extraordinary customer service. We now have real time access to our cash on hand at all properties and our revenue audit team has greatly reduced their audit time of all gaming and non-gaming segments. Our team now is truly auditing versus compiling data, which has created significant savings for our Gaming Enterprise," said Tim Steinke, Osage Casinos' CFO.

"We are honored Osage Casinos chose our Casino Audit System for all their cage and revenue audit needs. This has been a great implementation and we are very excited to create efficiencies and savings for Osage," says CCT's CRO Wanor França.

About Osage Casinos

Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board provides oversight for their gaming and hospitality enterprise known as Osage Casinos. Currently Osage Casinos operates 7 properties in Northeast Oklahoma. Their Tulsa property located just 4 miles north of Downtown Tulsa will be opening their newly constructed Casino and Hotel on August 29, 2018.

About Casino Cash Trac (www.casinocashtrac.com)

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casino Cash Trac is the creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis. Casino Insight™ offers full integration with most casino management, food & beverage, and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks, and other bank machines.

Since developing Casino Insight™ in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 130 casinos across multiple states and countries to advance towards operational excellence, maximize productivity and efficiency while minimizing paper waste and manual processes.

