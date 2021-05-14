Casino Creates Change for Fraser Families with Diverse Needs

RICHFIELD, Minn., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickels and dimes can add up to a lot of change for the individuals and families Fraser serves: $10,315.73 to be exact. From April 1-15, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel's Change For The Better program prompted patrons to donate change to support Fraser.

This is how it worked: If a guest had a redeemable ticket for $11.14, the machine showed the Fraser logo and gave patrons the option to gift the $0.14 to Fraser as a donation.

"We are so grateful to Mystic Lake for supporting Fraser individuals and families. Community fundraisers like this one make it easy for individuals to contribute to our mission in a meaningful and tangible way," says Emma Craig, Fraser community engagement associate.

Mystic Lake introduced the Change For The Better program in May 2017.

"The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Mystic Lake have a strong tradition of helping others," says Alison Fogarty, vice president of marketing for Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. "We are proud to provide this program as a way to help our guests support Fraser and other great organizations in our community."

Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The nonprofit has an 85-year legacy as a premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. Our expert, whole-person, coordinated approach provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. To learn more, visit fraser.org.

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, the premier gaming facility in the Midwest, continually creates new, fun and exciting entertainment experiences for its guests. Mystic Lake offers gaming, distinctive bars and restaurants, headline performers, unique special events and luxurious accommodations. It's located 25 minutes southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul in Prior Lake.

Contact: Nancy Baldrica

Vice President, Chief Marketing and Development Officer

612-798-8355

[email protected]

SOURCE Fraser

