Casino Essentials to host 12th Annual AML Conference in Gaming

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Essentials announced several key government speakers last week, including the Director of FinCEN, Kenneth Blanco who will kick off the conference with a keynote speech on the first day of the three-day event. The Director's keynote will be followed by additional keynotes, panels and presentations from FinCEN's Enforcement Division, the Chief of IRS Criminal Investigations and the Chief of Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the Department of Justice.

The Bank Secrecy Act or BSA requires financial institutions including casinos in the United States to assist government agencies to detect and prevent money laundering.

In 2018, Casino Essentials' National AML conference attracted high profile speakers from FinCEN, IRS and DOJ. More than 600 gaming professionals, regulators and attorneys attended the annual conference in Las Vegas, developed by Casino Essentials in partnership with the Dowling Advisory Group (DAG).

"Attendees will hear from the most experienced legal and regulatory experts in the gaming industry," said Jim Dowling, the Managing Director of The Dowling Advisory Group (DAG). "Our extensive experience with AML compliance allows us to connect casino professionals with federal regulators to address the most challenging issues in the gaming industry."

Casino Essentials continues to show a strong commitment to the gaming industry's educational needs by providing regional and national AML conferences with relevant content and exceptional government and industry speakers. "Our conference program provides a unique environment where casinos can openly discuss their compliance challenges as a community," said Mindy Letourneau, Managing Director, Casino Essentials. "Here participants interact directly with government regulators and federal law enforcement agencies to find solutions that can benefit the industry."

Casino Essentials' and DAG's commitment extends beyond the AML conferences, including its support for ICGIP, The Institute for Certified Gaming Industry Professionals. ICGIP was founded by the owners of Casino Essentials and recently released a casino-specific AML certification program. The AML certification program was designed exclusively for casinos and takes into account the gaming industry's 24/7 environment. This AML program is self-paced and available on-demand for easy access.

About Casino Essentials' 12th Annual National AML Conference: The conference will be held on August 13-15, 2019 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The conference offers a pre-conference AML Fundamentals workshop on August 12, 2019. Sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor booths are available by calling 877.811.3534 extension 106.

About Casino Essentials: Casino Essentials is the leading online learning and professional educational provider for casinos in North America, with a strong emphasis on AML and Title 31 education for the gaming industry. Casino Essentials is a Vector Solutions brand. Visit us at www.CasinoEssentials.com.

About ICGIP: The Institute for Certified Gaming Professionals, also known as ICGIP, was founded to coordinate casino industry efforts and ensure compliance and operational competencies with subject matters such as Anti-Money Laundering. ICGIP is a Vector Solutions brand. Contact us at www.ICGIP.com or call 877.205.6484.

About DAG: The Dowling Advisory Group conducts independent testing at casinos and other financial institutions to enhance their compliance programs and help avoid regulatory fines and criminal charges. To learn more, visit www.dowlingadvisorygroup.com.

