Casino Gaming Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 13.44 billion from 2024-2028, growing vendor involvement in market to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global casino gaming equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.05% during the forecast period. Growing vendor involvement in market is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of innovative display solutions. However, restrictions on gambling in many countries poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., ALFASTREET, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Rye Park LLC, Scientific Games LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Casinos, Malls, and Others), Type (Casino tables, Slot machines, Gaming chips, Video poker machines, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., ALFASTREET, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Rye Park LLC, Scientific Games LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The casino gaming equipment market is experiencing growth due to the introduction of electronic gaming machines with advanced features. These machines, such as slot machines, now come with larger, higher resolution signage, including 49-inch flexed displays and enhanced glass button decks. Companies like Everi and NOVOMATIC are leading this innovation with products like Empire Flex and NOVOVISION, respectively. These offerings include 4K content and flexible integrated light bars, setting a new standard in casino gaming equipment.

The Casino Gaming Equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on innovation and technology. Consumer preference for card tables, roulette, and slot machines remains strong. Traditional gaming equipment is being enhanced with digital features, such as electronic roulette wheels and card shufflers. Urbanization and the rise of online gaming have created new opportunities for operators. Digitally-enabled cards and table games, live dealer options, and virtual reality experiences are trending. The market is also seeing increased demand for security and tracking systems to ensure fair play and prevent fraud. Overall, the casino gaming equipment market is evolving to meet changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Market Challenges

The casino gaming equipment market faces restrictions in certain countries, such as Indonesia , Iran , Qatar , and Saudi Arabia , where all forms of gambling are illegal. This prohibition results in missed opportunities for revenue generation for gaming equipment providers. Despite complex federal laws in the US, some states permit gambling , creating a diverse market landscape.

gaming equipment market faces restrictions in certain countries, such as , , , and , where all forms of are illegal. This prohibition results in missed opportunities for revenue generation for gaming equipment providers. Despite complex federal laws in the US, some states permit , creating a diverse market landscape. The Casino Gaming Equipment Market faces several challenges in the current business environment. One significant challenge is the increasing competition from online gaming platforms. Another challenge is the high cost of acquiring and maintaining advanced gaming technology. Additionally, regulatory compliance is a major hurdle, with strict regulations governing the manufacturing and sale of gaming equipment. Furthermore, the market is subject to economic fluctuations, which can impact demand for gaming equipment. Lastly, the market is becoming more globalized, requiring companies to adapt to diverse cultural and regulatory requirements. To stay competitive, companies must focus on innovation, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Segment Overview

This casino gaming equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Casinos

1.2 Malls

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Casino tables

tables 2.2 Slot machines

2.3 Gaming chips

2.4 Video poker machines

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Casinos- The Casino Gaming Equipment Market experiences consistent growth due to the increasing popularity of land-based and online casinos worldwide. Key players include International Game Technology, Aristocrat Leisure, and Scientific Games. Equipment offerings include slot machines, gaming tables, and electronic gaming devices. Market expansion is driven by technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and consumer demand for innovative gaming experiences.

Research Analysis

The Casino Gaming Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products used in casinos and gaming establishments worldwide. These include high-quality gaming machines, state-of-the-art digital payment alternatives, and traditional casino tables. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the legalization of casinos in various nations and the increasing demand for entertainment venues. Consumers are spending more on gaming accessories and equipment, leading to an increase in demand for casino gaming machines and tables. Regulations regarding casino gambling policies vary from nation to nation, and the integration of digital currencies into casino websites is a growing trend. The market for casino gaming equipment is diverse and dynamic, offering numerous opportunities for innovation and growth.

Market Research Overview

The Casino Gaming Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products used in the operation of land-based and online casinos. These include slot machines, gaming tables such as poker, roulette, and blackjack, electronic gaming machines, and various accessories like chips, cards, and bill validators. The market is driven by the growing popularity of gambling worldwide, technological advancements, and increasing demand for innovative and interactive gaming experiences. The global gambling industry is projected to reach significant growth in the coming years, leading to increased demand for advanced gaming equipment. Additionally, the integration of technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, is expected to revolutionize the casino gaming industry and create new opportunities for market participants.

