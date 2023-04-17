Casino gaming market size in the US to Grow by USD 13.26 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing spending capability of customers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The casino gaming market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 13.26 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth in the spending capability of customers. The rising number of double-income households has increased the per capita income of customers in the US. This has improved the spending power and the affordability of customers. In addition, the rise in the number of working women has increased customer spending on leisure activities, such as sports betting and casinos. Casinos were earlier not much preferred among customers due to low affordability, limited awareness, and high risks. However, with the increase in income levels, the demand for casino gaming is growing among customers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Casino Gaming Market

Casino Gaming Market in US – Vendor Analysis

The casino market in US is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players that provide similar products. The competition among vendors is intense in the market. The vendors are competing on various aspects including price, variety, and innovation. Several global players are expected to expand their presence in the country during the forecast period. The major players are trying to expand their market shares through M and A activities. To capture a diverse customer base, companies are focusing on product innovations. With the high penetration of smartphones in the country, market vendors are trying to engage customers by cultivating an atmosphere of excitement and curiosity. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers casino gaming solutions such as slot machines.

- The company offers casino gaming solutions such as slot machines. Caesars Entertainment Inc. - The company offers online casino gaming solutions such as Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat.

- The company offers online casino gaming solutions such as Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat. Churchill Downs Inc. - The company offers casino gaming solutions such as Eldorado, Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno, and Tropicana.

- The company offers casino gaming solutions such as Eldorado, Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno, and Tropicana. DraftKings Inc. - The company offers casino gaming solutions such as Rosie's, Colonial Downs, and Derby City Gaming.

- The company offers casino gaming solutions such as Rosie's, Colonial Downs, and Derby City Gaming. Eclipse Gaming Systems

Entain Plc

Everi Holdings Inc.

Fertitta Entertainment Inc.

Incredible Technologies Inc.

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Kindred Group Plc

Konami Group Corp.

Light and Wonder Inc.

PENN Entertainment Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession competitiveness and key competitor positions

Casino Gaming Market in US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (commercial, tribal, limited stakes, and iGaming) and platform (traditional and online).

The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant over the forecast period. Commercial casinos have the ability to attract a diverse range of customers. Many casinos cater to high rollers, offering exclusive VIP areas and high-stake games. Some casinos focus on casual gamers with lower minimum bets and a more relaxed atmosphere. Moreover, many commercial casinos in US have implemented loyalty programs to reward regular patrons with perks such as free play, complimentary meals, and hotel stays. In addition, the increased adoption of technology and digital gaming options such as online slots and mobile betting to appeal to younger audiences will drive the growth of the segment.

Casino Gaming Market in US – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Public image enhancement

Increasing popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines

Adoption of VR in casino gaming

The casino market in US faces the challenge of having a tainted public image. Some of the states in the country have banned casinos due to moral or religious reasons. Hence, the government in the country is taking necessary measures to instill the image of the legitimacy of the game and provide equal opportunities to players. This has encouraged people to engage in online gambling games with confidence. In addition, some players in the market are making contributions toward social welfare and developmental activities to tackle the negative image of the gambling market. Such measures will create a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Major challenges –

Difficulties in securing online payments

Jackpot fatigue in casino gaming

Increasing instances of online scams

The need to provide security and confidentiality of customers' financial information is crucial in the gambling industry. Hence, casino operators must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). The PCI-DSS sets the standard to secure a cardholder's data and information to reduce financial fraud through credit and debit cards. It requires lottery companies to adopt digital security services. However, budget constraints limit the implementation of external security services among casino gaming companies. These challenges reduce the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this casino gaming market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the casino gaming market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the casino gaming market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Casino gaming market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of casino gaming market vendors in US

Casino Gaming Market in US: Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angel Group Co. Ltd., Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Churchill Downs Inc., DraftKings Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Entain Plc, Everi Holdings Inc., Fertitta Entertainment Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., PENN Entertainment Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Rye Park LLC, Universal Entertainment Corp., and Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

