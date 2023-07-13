Casino Gaming Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2022 to 2027 | Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, and morte to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The casino gaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 65.63 billion. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp. Furthermore, Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Casino Gaming Market

Casino Gaming Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp. among others

: 15+, Including Abbiati Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming), product (slot machines, lottery ticket machines, electronic roulette, multiplayer game stations, and gaming servers), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the casino gaming market, request a sample report

Key Driver- Growth in the spending capability of customers is a key factor driving market growth. The rise in dual-income households globally reflects the high per capita disposable income. As a result, high-end services like casino games have become more affordable, and customers in developed countries have greater purchasing power. This has led to increased revenues and investments in online platform security by service providers. The rising income levels of individuals allow them to spend more on leisure activities such as sports betting. Online casino games were disliked by many users due to low prices, limited visibility, and high risk. Moreover, the demand for casino games has continued to grow due to the expansion of game varieties available. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Increasing use of social media marketing is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Difficulties in securing online payments are challenging market growth.

Find more insights on trends and challenges from a sample report!

The casino gaming market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative market study based on market drivers, limitations, and prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Casino Gaming Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the casino gaming market between 2023 and 2027

gaming market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the casino gaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

gaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the casino gaming market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

gaming market across , APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of casino gaming market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The online lottery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,741.16 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (the lotto, quizzes type lottery, numbers game, scratch-off instant games, and others), platform (mobile app based and desktop), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased reach of online lottery is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.44 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (lottery, betting, and casino) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing betting on e-sports is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Casino Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global casino gaming market 2017 - 2021

gaming market 2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global casino gaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Land-based casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 34: Chart on Land-based casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Land-based casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Chart on Land-based casino gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Land-based casino gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 38: Chart on Online casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Chart on Online casino gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online casino gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Slot machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Slot machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Lottery ticket machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Lottery ticket machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Lottery ticket machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Lottery ticket machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Lottery ticket machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electronic roulette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Electronic roulette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Electronic roulette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Electronic roulette - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Electronic roulette - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Multiplayer game stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Multiplayer game stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Multiplayer game stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Multiplayer game stations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Multiplayer game stations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Gaming servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Gaming servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Gaming servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Gaming servers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Gaming servers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH

GAUSELMANN GMBH Exhibit 123: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 124: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Key offerings

12.4 AMATIC Industries GmbH

Exhibit 126: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 APEX pro gaming s.r.o

Exhibit 129: APEX pro gaming s.r.o - Overview



Exhibit 130: APEX pro gaming s.r.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: APEX pro gaming s.r.o - Key offerings

12.6 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 136: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Eclipse Gaming Systems

Exhibit 141: Eclipse Gaming Systems - Overview



Exhibit 142: Eclipse Gaming Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Eclipse Gaming Systems - Key offerings

12.9 International Game Technology plc

Exhibit 144: International Game Technology plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: International Game Technology plc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus

12.10 Jackpot Digital Inc.

Exhibit 148: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Konami Group Corp.

Exhibit 151: Konami Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Konami Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Konami Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Konami Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Light and Wonder Inc.

Exhibit 155: Light and Wonder Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Light and Wonder Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Light and Wonder Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Light and Wonder Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 NOVOMATIC AG

Exhibit 159: NOVOMATIC AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: NOVOMATIC AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: NOVOMATIC AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: NOVOMATIC AG - Segment focus

12.14 PlayAGS Inc.

Exhibit 163: PlayAGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: PlayAGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: PlayAGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: PlayAGS Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Pockaj d.o.o.

Exhibit 167: Pockaj d.o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Pockaj d.o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Pockaj d.o.o. - Key offerings

12.16 TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Exhibit 170: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Overview



Exhibit 171: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Key offerings

12.17 Universal Entertainment Corp.

Exhibit 173: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio