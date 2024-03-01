Casino Industry Experts Honor Aristocrat Gaming™ with "Best Overall Supplier" at EKG Slot Awards

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Aristocrat Gaming was awarded "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" for the sixth consecutive year at the annual EKG Slot Awards. The company also earned multiple other distinctions, including:

Top Performing NEW Core Video for Coin Trio™ Fortune Trails™

Top Performing Game- EMEA for Mo'Mummy™ Valley of The Riches™

Most Innovative Land-Based Game for NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™

"We are honored to have been recognized at this year's awards and it is something we do not take for granted," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "Around the world, our people are leading the charge to differentiate the gaming industry and these accolades are a testament to our talented staff members who are committed to delivering for our customers."

Additionally, Anaxi™, a division within Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL), took home Top Performing Omni-Channel Slot for Buffalo™.

The EKG Slot Awards are produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognize excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

