Casino Industry Experts Honor Aristocrat™ with Multiple Accolades at 8th Annual Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Slot Awards

Notable wins include Aristocrat Gaming™ for "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content," Aristocrat Interactive™ for "Most Improved Supplier of Online Content," and Product Madness™ for "Social Casino Operator of the Year"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat (ASX: ALL) was honored to receive multiple awards at the 8th Annual Eilers & Krejcik (EKG) Slot Awards, with recognitions spanning Aristocrat Gaming, Aristocrat Interactive, and Product Madness. The evening also marked a special milestone for Dan Marks, Senior Vice President of Gaming at Aristocrat and Master Patent Inventor, who was inducted into the EKG Slot Awards Hall of Fame Class of 2026 as the eighth honoree in the Game Development category.

Aristocrat (ASX: ALL) was honored to receive multiple awards at the 8th Annual Eilers & Krejcik (EKG) Slot Awards, with recognitions spanning Aristocrat Gaming, Aristocrat Interactive, and Product Madness. The evening also marked a special milestone for Dan Marks, Senior Vice President of Gaming at Aristocrat and Master Patent Inventor, who was inducted into the EKG Slot Awards Hall of Fame Class of 2026 as the eighth honoree in the Game Development category. Notably, Aristocrat Gaming was awarded “Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content” for the eighth consecutive year, while Aristocrat Interactive and Product Madness were awarded top recognition for “Most Improved Supplier of Online Content” and “Social Casino Operator of the Year.”

Notably, Aristocrat Gaming was awarded "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" for the eighth consecutive year, while Aristocrat Interactive and Product Madness were awarded top recognition for "Most Improved Supplier of Online Content" and "Social Casino Operator of the Year."

"At Aristocrat, great content that inspires players and drives strong business results for customers is our core competitive advantage," said Matt Primmer, Chief Product Officer for Aristocrat. "We are proud to be recognized across so many EKG Slot Awards categories, and these wins reflect the extraordinary creativity of our people."

The EKG Slot Awards are produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognize excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

Full list of awards won:

Land-Based Awards for Aristocrat Gaming

Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content

Top Performing NEW Core Video Game Spooky Link™ Yo Yeti™

Top Performing NEW Premium Game Phoenix Link™ Queen Chiu™

• Top Performing NEW Core Cabinet The Baron™ Portrait



Social Casino Awards for Product Madness

Social Casino Operator of The Year

iGaming Awards (Real-Money Online Gaming) for Aristocrat Interactive

Most Improved Supplier of Online Content

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) is a global entertainment and gaming content creation company powered by technology. Our reporting segments span regulated land-based gaming (Aristocrat Gaming), regulated online real money gaming (Aristocrat Interactive) and social casino (Product Madness). Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, online real money games, that serve customers and entertain millions of players worldwide every day. Our team of over ~7,400 people across the globe is united by our company mission to bring joy to life through the power of play. For more: www.aristocrat.com

Media Contacts:

Meghan Speranzo

[email protected]

Chelsea Eugenio

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Leisure Limited