Casino Market to Witness 40% Growth from APAC| Witnesses Emergence of 888 Holdings Plc and Apricot Investments Ltd. as Key Market Contributors|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The growing popularity of online gambling, liberalization of the regulatory framework, and increase in esports betting will offer immense growth opportunities. With the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, more than half of the world's population is now online. This provides people with easy access to different types of games, including traditional slot games and poker, as well as new games introduced by casino operators in the market. Another key factor driving the global casino market growth is the use of technological innovation in casinos. Vendors are learning from the trends in other parallel industries, such as gaming, and are applying them in their businesses. The emergence of big data and the increasing number of IoT devices will also change the dynamics of the global casino market. However, one of the key challenges to the global casino market growth is the socio-economic impact of casinos. With the growing number of people engaged in gambling in casinos, the crime rate is also on the rise, as people who are addicted to casino gambling try to find ways to finance their addiction and end up committing crimes or illegal activities such as passing counterfeit money, theft, and fraud.

Casino Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Poker

The poker type segment held the largest casino market share in 2021. The growth is attributed to the rising number of online gambling platforms that offer games such as poker. For instance, with over two million users and the biggest game traffic for a poker-only app in India , PokerBaazi.com, which is a made-in- India platform from the house of Baazi Games, took the top spot.

Blackjack



Craps



Lottery



Others

Geography

APAC

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for casinos in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for offline and online gambling games will facilitate the casino market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Casino Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.The technological advances in terms of VR and AI will intensify the competition among the vendors. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors must be aware of the emerging games and trends, licensing procedures and policies, and advances in technologies.

Some of the key players covered in this report:

888 Holdings Plc

Apricot Investments Ltd.

Ballys Corp.

Betsson AB

Casino Del Sol

Delta Corp Ltd.

Entain Plc

Evolution Gaming Group

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Golden Entertainment Inc.

Kindred Group Plc

MGM Resorts International

NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

Playson Ltd

Scientific Games Corp.

Station Casinos LLC

The Rank Group Plc

William Hill Plc

The report also covers the following areas:

Casino Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist casino market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the casino market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the casino market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of casino market vendors

Casino Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 38.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Poker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Blackjack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Craps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 888 Holdings Plc

10.4 Apricot Investments Ltd.

10.5 Casino Del Sol

10.6 Evolution Gaming Group

10.7 Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10.8 Kindred Group Plc

10.9 NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

10.10 Playson Ltd

10.11 Scientific Games Corp.

10.12 The Rank Group Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

