Casino Mine Ranch Launches New Brand Campaign That's Got Bite

"The first film, Simone, tells the story of how it all started" said Rich Merryman, CEO and 3 rd generation family member of Casino Mine Ranch. "I remember vibrantly detailed stories of how Aunt Simone killed a bear, which is a foundational moment in time for future generations. Even today, we store our wines in her original gold mine to embody the wild spirit and irreverent attitude that's captured in every bottle of Casino Mine Ranch."

In the true spirit of the California Gold rush, Simone Shaw purchased land in Amador County, home to the deepest and highest producing gold mines on the Continent. She came here to strike it rich and named it Casino Mine Ranch because it was a gamble on discovering gold. Today, Casino Mine Ranch is a boutique producer of wines curated by co-founders and brothers Rich and Jim Merryman.

"I love the passion and commitment to our product that can be felt everywhere here," said Jim Merryman. "Our wines are produced from grapes grown in soil rich with gold and history. You can taste the adventure in every glass."

Andy Erickson, consulting winemaker for Casino Mine Ranch, has been involved since the selection of varietals. Andy produces some of the most sought-after wines in Napa Valley, including Screaming Eagle, Harlan Estate, Staglin Family Vineyards, and has contributed his great influence over a more refined Casino Mine Ranch. Andy works alongside Jessica Tarpy to make our catalog of wines.

"This is Gold Country, so there are all these great mineral deposits in the soil that create something unexplainable" stated Andy. "We have the right combination of expert talent, leadership, proven methodology, and innovative accelerators to create something truly unique and impactful in the marketplace."

Mackenzie Cecchi, Chief of Staff, is curating the new marketing campaign. She is working with Beyondigital, a creative services agency in Dallas, Texas, to forge Casino Mine Ranch's new marketing and branding initiative. Highlights include a short film series recreating true historical events, and also an adventure guide on "How to Survive at Casino Mine Ranch" which serves a daily-dose of survival skills to an active social following on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Mackenzie explains, "I am very excited to work with an amazingly dedicated team of creatives to deliver quality content that brings our vibrant history to light, with promise of an even brighter future. From the recreation of historical events on film to launching our new tasting room here at the vineyard, you must follow us @casinomineranch to #feel the gamble."

The short film series can be experienced online now at www.CasinoMineRanch.com. "How to Survive at Casino Mine Ranch" is available to anyone who follows Casino Mine Ranch on social media including Facebook or Instagram.

Soon Casino Mine Ranch will open an all-new Tasting Room, overlooking a tranquil pond where bass, ducks, and geese swim. It will be a retreat for relaxation and contemplation.

Founded in 1935, Casino Mine Ranch is a California-based vineyard and boutique winemaker, supplying artisanal wines to locals and customers online across North America. They are open for tastings on Saturdays and Sundays by appointment only.

Casino Mine Ranch is headquartered in Plymouth, CA and distributes out of Napa, CA. For more information about Casino Mine Ranch, please visit https://www.casinomineranch.com.

