Casino Players Across U.S. Welcome Aristocrat Gaming's™ New Buffalo Link™ Slot Game

Players will instantly recognize how Buffalo Link combines the thrill and functionality of Aristocrat's legendary Lighting Link™ and Dragon Link™ games with the theme and features of the gaming industry's most recognized slot brand, Buffalo.

Every player's favorite Hold & Spin functionality is in Buffalo Link, and from that feature, players have an opportunity to win the linked Grand Jackpot, standalone Major, or static Minor and Mini bonus awards.

Buffalo Link has exciting new features, such as first-ever 2x and 3x multipliers on the last reel of a Buffalo game. Unique to Buffalo Link is a new mystery must-hit-by bonus, awarding either Free Games or the Hold & Spin bonus feature.

Players will enjoy Buffalo Link on Aristocrat's all-new MarsX™ Portrait cabinet, which provides an incredible gaming experience with amenities like a curved 4k display, 4.1 Spatial KineticSound, virtual button deck, and wireless USB charging for mobile phones.

