Casino Series Whiskey Decanter by Kollea: Innovative Toast to the Whiskey Culture and Appreciate Christmas Spirit!

Kollea

14 Dec, 2023, 10:18 ET

Embrace the Spirit of the Holidays with Kollea's Unique Casino Series Whiskey Decanters.

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to raise a glass, and at Kollea, they are thrilled to introduce their latest endeavor – the Casino Series Decanters. As they enter the joyous holiday season, they extend warm wishes to their cherished community of whiskey enthusiasts and aficionados without your support Kollea would not be a beacon of craftsmanship and appreciation. Built upon the foundational principles of appreciation and gratitude, Kollea is devoted to serving whiskey lovers with unparalleled craftsmanship. their mission is simple yet profound: "The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover." At Kollea, they are not just providing containers to preserve cherished spirits; they are elevating the entire whiskey-drinking experience.

Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover. (PRNewsfoto/Kollea)
Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover. (PRNewsfoto/Kollea)
Elevate your holiday spirit with Kollea newest Casino Game Series. (PRNewsfoto/Kollea)
Elevate your holiday spirit with Kollea newest Casino Game Series. (PRNewsfoto/Kollea)

The Inspiration Behind the Casino Series: Crafting Elegance and Uniqueness

The Casino Series is more than just whiskey decanters; it's an industry-first collection inspired by the spirit of good fortune and appreciation. Aligning with their brand mission, these elegant and unique decanters are crafted to complement the sophisticated taste of whiskey enthusiasts.

The Casino Series features two exceptional decanters – The Slot Whiskey Decanter and The Black Jack Whiskey Decanter. The Slot Whiskey Decanter set includes the Slot Whiskey Decanter (50.7 oz) and four dice-shaped glasses, each with a capacity of 7.7 oz, and a wooden stand with "7" etched on the wood, along with a roll-able wood attached to the decanter that adds an extra touch of aesthetics, finally the decanter itself boasts a jackpot lineup of lucky sevens, reminiscent of a classic slot machine. The Black Jack set comes with four card-shaped glasses, each holding 3.3 oz, the Black Jack Whiskey Decanter (37.2 oz),  and an unique wooden stand resembling a Black Jack table.

Introducing the Appreciate Program: Share Your Gratitude and Win!

Join the Kollea Appreciate Program and immerse yourself in a grand celebration of gratitude. By expressing your appreciation, you stand a chance to win an exquisite whiskey decanter and a Gift Card valued at up to $300 USD. Visit Kollea website to participate and learn more about the program. Hurry, as these remarkable offers are valid until June 16, 2024. Reach out to their dedicated Kollea support team or visit Kollea website for the latest Appreciate Rewards after this offer period expires.

The Significance of the Christmas Season: Giving Beyond Material Value

This festive season, consider Kollea's Casino Series as tokens of appreciation and gestures of heartfelt gratitude. Each decanter is more than a gift; it's a story of exceptional craftsmanship and shared moments. Inspired by the allure of good fortune and the appreciation of the finer things in life, the Black Jack and Slot Whiskey Decanters transcend the ordinary, embodying both modern design and traditional whiskey culture. As they celebrate the holiday season, The Casino Series from Kollea is a thoughtful gift that transcend material value. Embrace the spirit of giving and express appreciation with these unique decanters, perfectly aligning with the joyous festivities.

Kollea's Casino Series Decanters are a testament to their commitment to craftsmanship and appreciation. Explore the new series, participate in their appreciate program, and share the joy of whiskey culture with your loved ones. Follow us on @official.kollea for the latest updates and releases, and tag us by #KolleaDecanters #CasinoSeriesDecanters #GiftOfGratitude #HolidaySpirits

Elevate your spirits this festive season with Kollea – The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.

