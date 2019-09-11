Casino.org: Casino Review Site Launches Exclusive New Vegas-Themed Slot Game in Partnership With Microgaming

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino.org is extremely excited to announce the launch of its brand new, and exclusive, slot game – Retro Vegas

The casino review site has partnered with the award-winning online gaming software provider, Microgaming, in the latter's first ever collaboration project with an affiliate site. Built by Microgaming's Xclusive Studios, the game was created with Casino.org players in mind – producing a smooth, shiny, thrilling, classic video slot.

Retro Vegas combines the excitement of Sin City with a retro twist, thanks to its classic five-reel, nine-playline layout. Whether a novice or slots expert, this video slots offers players at any level the chance to spin and win.

Exclusive game features:

Wilds

Wild symbols are bright pink, with the Casino.org dice image. These offer the chance to create a winning payline, by being a substitute for any other symbol. For example, if one diamond is missing in the line, a wild in the correct position will act as a diamond.

Scatters

Scatter symbols have a shiny blue lightning image. These are special as they don't have to appear on a winning payline. If users see at least two scatter symbols anywhere on the reels after spinning, they win without even making a line.

Editor-In-Chief, David Sheldon:

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Casino.org's first exclusive slot game, Retro Vegas, created in collaboration with Microgaming, a world leader in online gaming software. Having been at the forefront of the casino industry for over 20 years, we're extremely excited to have teamed up with the world's largest casino software provider, to release a flagship game that will excite and entertain slots fans all over the world."

More about Casino.org:

Casino.org is the world's number one guide to online casinos and gambling. They provide their players with a wealth of information to help them guarantee safe play online, and aid their players in winning more. Their news, blog, and guidance is second to none, with all the information being data-driven, independent, and free of bias.

To find out more, visit the site here: Casino.org

To play the game, visit: http://www.casino.org/slots/retro-vegas/

SOURCE Casino.org