Casinos and gambling market size to grow by USD 90.22 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global casinos and gambling market size is estimated to increase by 90.22 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of about 8.13% - Request a sample report

Global casinos and gambling market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Casinos and Gambling Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

888 Holdings Plc - The company offers gambling and casino services under the brand names 888casino, 888sport, 888poker, William Hill , and Mr. Green.

The company offers gambling and casino services under the brand names 888casino, 888sport, 888poker, , and Mr. Green. Affinity Gaming - The company offers digital and media platforms for online betting.

The company offers digital and media platforms for online betting. Boyd Gaming Corp. - The company offers gambling and casino services under 28 gaming properties across the US.

The company offers gambling and casino services under 28 gaming properties across the US. Caesars Entertainment Inc. - The company offers gambling and casino services such as blackjack, crap, roulette, poker, and baccarat.

The company offers gambling and casino services such as blackjack, crap, roulette, poker, and baccarat. Crown Resorts Ltd. - The company offers gambling and casino services in Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, and Crown Sydney.

The company offers gambling and casino services in Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, and Crown Sydney. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global casinos and gambling market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer casinos and gambling in the market are 888 Holdings Plc, Affinity Gaming, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Crown Resorts Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Genting Group, Golden Entertainment Inc., Kindred Group Plc, L and L Europe Ltd., Las Vegas Sands Corp., Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd., MGM Resorts International, Park Lane Club, Penn National Gaming Inc., Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., SJM Holdings Ltd., Wozo Gaming, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. and others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on investing in the development and expansion of existing facilities to gain a competitive advantage. The popularity of cryptocurrency or virtual currencies is a major trend in the market. The preference for real money is decreasing for online gambling transactions, which is driving the growth of the online casinos and gambling market. Moreover, the competition among existing vendors in the market is high concerning business expansion, customer base, and others. Thus, the market is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period.

Global casinos and gambling market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global casinos and gambling market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others) and platform (offline and online).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Offline gambling is popular in several counties across the world as a viable option for casino gaming due to privacy issues in online platforms, lack of technology adoption, and government regulations. Thus, the introduction of fully configurable self-service terminals or kiosks is also driving the growth of the offline segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global casinos and gambling market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global casinos and gambling market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of digital platforms, along with the trend of legalizing various forms of gambling, is driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, vendors are expanding their sales channels by deploying more gaming terminals and partnering with retailers, which is further fueling the growth of the regional market.

Global casinos and gambling market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing popularity of online gambling is driving the growth of the global casino and gambling market. Gambling companies, including casino operators, are bringing casino services to online platforms. These platforms provide a high level of security, and the sign-up process is fast and easy. Many companies are expanding online platforms to regions and countries where land-based casinos are illegal. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global casino gambling market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing use of social media marketing is a key trend in the market. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube are highly popular. As social media marketing is less restrictive than traditional marketing methods, which makes it a popular and useful advertising and branding tool for casinos. Casino operators use these social networking platforms to promote casino games. Some of the promotion strategies include floating ads highlighting the history of winners and showcasing lucrative offers and programs. This will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The socio-economic impact of casinos is challenging the growth of the global casino and gaming market. People who play casino games often end up losing large amounts of money each year, which can lead to a decline in their quality of life. In addition, gambling addiction can have serious consequences for addicts and their families. Financial stress caused by the inability to repay debts triggers dangerous behavior. Such outcomes are expected to hinder the growth of the global casino gambling market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this casinos and gambling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the casinos and gambling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the casinos and gambling market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the casinos and gambling market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of casinos and gambling market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Related Reports:

The casino gaming equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (casinos, malls, and others), type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The casino market size is expected to increase by USD 38.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. This casino market research report extensively covers casino market segmentation by type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Casinos and Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Affinity Gaming, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Crown Resorts Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Genting Group, Golden Entertainment Inc., Kindred Group Plc, L and L Europe Ltd., Las Vegas Sands Corp., Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd., MGM Resorts International, Park Lane Club, Penn National Gaming Inc., Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., SJM Holdings Ltd., Wozo Gaming, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global casinos and gambling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global casinos and gambling market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Poker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Poker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Poker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Poker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Poker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Blackjack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Blackjack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Blackjack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Blackjack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Blackjack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Craps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Craps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Craps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Craps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Craps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 888 Holdings Plc

Exhibit 120: 888 Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: 888 Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: 888 Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: 888 Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: 888 Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Affinity Gaming

Exhibit 125: Affinity Gaming - Overview



Exhibit 126: Affinity Gaming - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Affinity Gaming - Key offerings

12.5 Boyd Gaming Corp.

Exhibit 128: Boyd Gaming Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Boyd Gaming Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Boyd Gaming Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Boyd Gaming Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 132: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Crown Resorts Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Crown Resorts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Crown Resorts Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Crown Resorts Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Crown Resorts Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Flutter Entertainment Plc

Exhibit 141: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Genting Group

Exhibit 150: Genting Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: Genting Group - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Genting Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Genting Group - Segment focus

12.11 Golden Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 154: Golden Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Golden Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Golden Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Golden Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Kindred Group Plc

Exhibit 158: Kindred Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Kindred Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Kindred Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Kindred Group Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Exhibit 162: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 MGM Resorts International

Exhibit 169: MGM Resorts International - Overview



Exhibit 170: MGM Resorts International - Business segments



Exhibit 171: MGM Resorts International - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: MGM Resorts International - Segment focus

12.16 Penn National Gaming Inc.

Exhibit 173: Penn National Gaming Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Penn National Gaming Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Penn National Gaming Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Penn National Gaming Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 SJM Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 177: SJM Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: SJM Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: SJM Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: SJM Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio