CasinoTop.com Acquires CasinoTopp.net to Gain Leading Position in the Scandinavian Online Casino Market

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoTop.com announced today that it has acquired CasinoTopp.net, one of the most visited Scandinavian online casino sites. This strategic acquisition involved total upfront payments of 10.5 million Euros, and is expected to provide CasinoTop.com with a geographic foothold in Scandinavia, as the company looks to expand its services to new emerging markets.

The North European markets are widely considered to be amongst the most profitable in the European iGaming business. The Nordic countries have been a driving force in the online casino business for decades. Scandinavians are some of the happiest people on earth, with stable jobs and huge levels of disposable income. Also, Scandinavian countries have relatively progressive online gaming laws, making it a thriving market for online casinos.

Headquartered in Norway, CasinoTopp.net is known for its high-quality content related to everything about casino bonuses, welcome bonuses, free spins and other great offers. The company's experienced casino experts help gamers find the most suitable online casinos with thorough and objective reviews of online casinos and the games they offer.

Founded in 1998, CasinoTop.com is one of the most trusted names in the global online casino market. Reliable casino information available on this website is used by online gamblers in more than 100 countries across the globe.

With the acquisitions of CasinoTopp.net, CasinoTop.com is now well placed to take the pole position in the Scandinavian market. It is estimated that CasinoTop.com Scandinavia's revenue will exceed 3 million Euros in 2022. The acquisition will also make CasinoTop.com the outright leader in Nordic SEO online casino industry player acquisition.

Immediately after the acquisition, all Scandinavian journalists from CasinoTopp.net have become a part of the CasinoTop.com team. Also, it has been informed that CasinoTopp.net will merge SEO 301 with CasinoTop.com. As a result, all content currently seen on CasinoTopp.net will be available soon on CasinoTop.com.



"We are very pleased to announce our acquisition of CasinoTopp.net and our continued global expansion," said Reza Shojaei, the CEO and editor of CasinoTop.com. "Our goal is to make CasinoTop.com the most trusted online casino site and this is a giant leap towards realizing this goal. We look forward to leveraging the regional expertise of CasinoTopp.net to scale our platform across Scandinavia. With this acquisition, we have strategically expanded our geographic footprint into one of the fastest growing marketplaces across the globe. We are confident that this development will help CasinoTop.com establish a leading position in the Scandinavian market."

