CasinoTopsOnline.com launches TopsRank, a new transparent rating system for online casinos

CasinoTopsOnline.com introduces TopsRank, a new transparent rating system for online casinos.

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoTopsOnline, an industry-leading iGaming affiliate website, has officially launched its brand-new and innovative ranking system, TopsRank. This new system has been designed to offer players a clear, comprehensive and localised overview of online casinos, ensuring complete transparency in each review.

TopsRank assigns scores out of 10 based on seven key factors: Bonuses, Games, Safety, Design, Payments, Partnerships, and General Experience. A team composed of professional gamblers, payment experts, compliance consultants, and statisticians closely examines each of these sections to ensure precise, fair, and reliable ratings. The Partnerships area highlights how CasinoTopsOnline's collaboration with an operator affects its rating.

"Players deserve transparency. For too long, casino ratings have been a black box that leave people guessing. TopsRank changes that," says Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, the company behind CasinoTopsOnline. "We've broken everything down so players can see exactly why a casino is ranked the way it is."

This new system is shaped not just by expert analysis but also by genuine player feedback. Key factors like 'Bonuses' are given the most weight based on user preferences, while elements like 'General' (which includes UI and on-site languages) are weighted less. Users can also rate casinos themselves with a simple 'thumbs up' or 'thumbs down' feature, which is publicly displayed for the community, ensuring that each review is accountable to players.

"Gambling should be fun, but choosing where to play shouldn't be a gamble," Jonas adds. "With TopsRank, players can now find the best casinos based on the criteria that matters most to them."

You can read more about the latest ranking innovation from CasinoTopsOnline on the TopsRank page of their website. For any queries please contact the Head of Content at [email protected].

