CasinoWebScripts and Onlyplay Partner to Expand Sweepstakes Gaming Offerings

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of innovative gaming platforms, is excited to announce a new partnership with Onlyplay, a dynamic developer of instant-win and slot games. This collaboration will introduce a broad selection of Onlyplay's engaging titles to CasinoWebScripts' sweepstakes platform, offering players a fresh and exciting array of game options.

Sweepstakes Solution CasinoWebScripts OnlyPlay Solution CasinoWebScripts OnlyPlay Partnership Sweepstakes

With this partnership, CasinoWebScripts will integrate a collection of 75+ games from Onlyplay. These games, known for their creative gameplay and high-quality design, will be available for sweepstakes operators using the CasinoWebScripts platform.

Expanding Game Variety for Sweepstakes Platforms

Onlyplay has carved a niche in the gaming industry by focusing on instant-win mechanics and highly interactive slot experiences. This partnership brings an exciting mix of quick-play games and longer engagement titles to the sweepstakes model, ensuring operators can offer something for every type of player. By adding these games to the CasinoWebScripts platform, operators will have access to a compelling portfolio that drives player engagement and satisfaction.

Oscar Stevens, Business Development Manager at CasinoWebScripts, said:

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Onlyplay and expand our sweepstakes gaming offerings. Their games stand out for their creativity, high player appeal, and ability to engage users with fast, fun, and rewarding gameplay. This partnership is a step forward in providing our operators with new and exciting content that will capture players' attention across the globe."

Top Games to Look Out For

Piggy Tap : This fast-paced instant-win game offers a unique twist, requiring players to tap and win in an action-packed format. Perfect for players looking for quick thrills and fast rewards.





: This fast-paced instant-win game offers a unique twist, requiring players to tap and win in an action-packed format. Perfect for players looking for quick thrills and fast rewards. Hot and Spicy Jackpot : True to its name, this slot game offers a fiery gameplay experience with the potential for big jackpots. Its vibrant theme and interactive features make it a player favorite.





: True to its name, this slot game offers a fiery gameplay experience with the potential for big jackpots. Its vibrant theme and interactive features make it a player favorite. Clown Coins: A quirky and entertaining game where players spin the reels in a fun carnival setting. With humorous graphics and engaging mechanics, Clown Coins provides both entertainment and the chance to win big.

About Onlyplay

Onlyplay is a creative game development studio specializing in tap games, instant-win games, slots, and interactive entertainment. Their innovative approach to game mechanics, paired with striking visuals and user-friendly designs, has made them a standout in the online gaming space. Onlyplay is committed to providing high-quality gaming experiences that appeal to both casual players and seasoned enthusiasts.

About CasinoWebScripts

CasinoWebScripts is a leading provider of turnkey iGaming platforms, offering customizable solutions tailored to various markets, including the sweepstakes industry. With a focus on flexibility, innovation, and high-quality content, CasinoWebScripts empowers operators to create unique gaming experiences that meet the demands of their players.

