CasinoWebScripts Announces Exciting Games Release for December

Jolly Christmas-themed Slot Game Brings Joy to the World of Online Casinos

What could be more amazing than bringing the Christmas spirit into your home while winning astonishing prizes? The cosy ambiance of Gifts of Christmas 5-reel slot will warm the hearts and fill the pockets of lucky players. Animated symbols, a majestic Christmas tree, cheerful lights and gift-packed stockings create a magical setting. But there's more to this game than just gifts and Christmas lights: freespins, expanding wild, an exciting bonus round and 3 jackpots are just some of the features that make this game truly magical.



Evoke the Festive Spirit with Chinese Lucky Year Slot

Players can join the mesmerizing celebrations of the Chinese New Year party presented in this premium, 5-reel slot game by CasinoWebScripts. Chinese Lucky Year is a powerful slot with an impressive number of features, including freespins, jackpots, amazing bonuses and many more. This game has been designed with beautiful animations, a serene Chinese tune and symbols which represent an ode to the Chinese tradition.

Another game that CasinoWebScripts is expected to launch in December is Chinese Magical Zodiac Sign, a remake of one of their 5-reel slots.

European Roulette Neon Lights, Sic Bo Deluxe Dice and Craps Classic have also been released recently by the gaming company and more similar titles are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021: Fish Prawn Crab, Crown & Anchor, Dynasty Keno, Futuristic Craps.

Leonard I., the CEO at CasinoWebScripts, said: "2020 has shown that many businesses work great online, and with such a variety of options delivered by CasinoWebScripts, it's easier for operators to switch to an online business from a land-based one. Many players are starting to explore a wider variety of online casino options from their own homes, so it's more accessible for operators to attract players from a broader audience. It is the perfect time to start an online casino business, and using our experience and expertise, our mission is to implement the most accurate, custom-made gaming solutions according to our customers' requests, everything being delivered in just 24 hours with a one-time payment and no monthly royalties ever being charged."

About CasinoWebScripts

CasinoWebScripts is an online casino development company that provides unique solutions to operators, with a no-monthly fees policy and flexibility when it comes to games and software customizations. With an impressive collection of over 100 in-house HTML5 games and GLI-19 certified casino software, the gaming developers are aiming to become one of the top providers of online casinos in the years to come. The company is expected to offer amazing discounts for the beginning of 2021, so make sure to keep an eye on them!

