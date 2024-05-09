CasinoWebScripts Hits Milestone with 200 Sweepstakes Casino Games for the US Market

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for sweepstakes operators across the United States, CasinoWebScripts has proudly announced a significant milestone: the release of more than 200 in-house developed sweepstakes casino games. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing high-quality, engaging gaming experiences without the burden of monthly revenue sharing.

Top Sweepstakes Games with No GGR No Revenue Share Turnkey Sweepstakes Platform No-GGR No-Revenue-Share

CasinoWebScripts' unique approach allows operators to rent these state-of-the-art games for a fixed monthly fee, eliminating revenue share, GGR% fees, and usage limitations. This model ensures that operators can offer top-tier entertainment to their players while enjoying predictable, straightforward billing.

Further enhancing their sweepstakes software, CasinoWebScripts has introduced an array of features tailored specifically to the needs of the US market. Players can now earn free coins for various activities such as verifying their email, confirming their phone number, and inviting friends. Additionally, the introduction of a VIP program and a complex Affiliate Program brings more value to the player experience, with customizations that resonate with the US audience.

To ensure a seamless operation for its clients, CasinoWebScripts has also created strategic partnerships with prestigious third-party providers for essential services like KYC, credit card processing, and anti-fraud measures. These collaborations have resulted in a fully integrated solution that allows operators to run their business smoothly, without worrying about missing components.

Oscar Stevens, Product Manager at CasinoWebScripts, stated, "Achieving this milestone reflects our team's dedication and commitment to excellence and innovation. Our suite of over 200 sweepstakes games and the comprehensive features we've rolled out are designed to set our clients apart in the competitive US market. We are committed to providing solutions that are not only user-friendly but also ensure a secure and engaging gaming environment for players."

CasinoWebScripts continues to redefine the sweepstakes gaming landscape, offering value and innovation to operators in the United States. With this significant milestone, the company reaffirms its position as a leading provider of gaming solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the iGaming market.

About CasinoWebScripts:

CasinoWebScripts is an online casino development company recognized in the iGaming industry for creating high-quality, customized casino software and games.

They provide top-notch sweepstakes casino games, as well as a broad range of products. These include real-money and crypto casino solutions, customizable game development, and turnkey casino software platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.casinowebscripts.com.

Media Contact:

Oscar Stevens

+40373782456

[email protected]

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts