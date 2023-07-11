CasinoWebScripts Provides Social Sweepstakes Gaming Platform for US Market Operators

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of innovative iGaming solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its improved social sweepstakes gaming platform to operators targeting the thriving United States market. With several years of proven success in the industry, CasinoWebScripts is now eager to amplify its presence and offer its cutting-edge sweepstakes games to a broader audience.

CasinoWebScripts' sweepstakes games have already gained recognition among operators worldwide, thanks to their exceptional functionality and captivating gameplay features. With an extensive collection of visually stunning games, operators can engage players with thrilling experiences across various themes and genres. From exhilarating slot machines to exciting table games, CasinoWebScripts' sweepstakes games guarantee an unforgettable gaming journey.

The software platform powering CasinoWebScripts' social sweepstakes gaming solution is the culmination of years of research and development. This robust platform allows operators to offer the games to their players in both Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins, for a legitimate sweepstakes gaming experience. This streamlined integration process saves valuable time and resources, allowing operators to focus on delivering an exceptional gaming experience to their players.

One of the key highlights of CasinoWebScripts' social sweepstakes gaming platform is its compliance with the stringent regulatory requirements of the United States market. When the players play the games with Sweepstakes Coins, they can win money prizes which are placed in a separate wallet balance.

"We are thrilled to officially unveil our social sweepstakes gaming platform to operators interested in the US market," said Oscar Stevens, product manager at CasinoWebScripts. "Having already established a strong foothold in the industry, we are excited to expand our reach and offer our innovative sweepstakes games to operators looking to captivate players in the US market."

CasinoWebScripts goes beyond providing a cutting-edge software platform. With comprehensive support services, including customizable game development, multilingual customer support, and seamless payment integration, operators can rely on CasinoWebScripts as a trusted partner in their iGaming journey. The company's expertise and dedication ensure that operators receive tailored solutions that align with their unique business goals and aspirations.

CasinoWebScripts invites operators who are eager to tap into the immense potential of the US market to explore its social sweepstakes gaming platform. With its exceptional functionality, compliance with United States regulatory requirements, and a vast selection of captivating games, CasinoWebScripts is poised to elevate the iGaming landscape in the United States.

About CasinoWebScripts:

CasinoWebScripts is a renowned provider of innovative iGaming solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to operators worldwide. With its cutting-edge social sweepstakes gaming platform, customizable game development, multilingual customer support, and seamless payment integration, CasinoWebScripts empowers operators to succeed in the dynamic iGaming industry. For more information, visit https://www.casinowebscripts.com.

Media Contact:
Oscar Stevens
+40373782456
[email protected]

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts

