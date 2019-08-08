Casio Adds New Super Slim Connected Timepiece to EDIFICE Collection

"Our latest EDIFICE timepiece is the ideal combination of style, innovation and design," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We know consumers are always on the hunt for a versatile timepiece that is both functional and looks great. The new EQB1000D-1A offers that and more in a slim and stylish package."

For those who travel across time zones, the EQB1000D-1A provides an additional layer of accurate timekeeping when paired to a smartphone. By downloading the EDIFICE Connected app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth® technology, the watch can access the correct time in its current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide with just a push of a button. The EQB1000D-1A updates as soon as it connects allowing users to become familiar with the latest time zone and Daylight Saving Time information.

Casio's EQB1000D-1A also features a Tough Solar chronograph with enhanced charging technology that can efficiently store energy for power as well as maintain a charge. Casio's Tough Solar technology consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a 1/1000th second stopwatch, 200 Lap memory, daily alarm, full auto calendar and more.

Designed with a super slim case measuring 8.9 millimeters and a sapphire crystal face, the EQB1000D-1A will be available this summer for a MSRP of $300 at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as Casio.com. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

