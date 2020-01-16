Casio Adds Two New Models To CELVIANO Grand Hybrid Lineup

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., a leading musical instrument provider, is excited to announce the addition of two new models to its esteemed Grand Hybrid digital piano line – the GP-310 and GP-510. The new models boast several enhanced features including a more powerful speaker system, as well as a superior design. The GP-310 and GP-510 digital pianos, in addition to Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, will be on display in the Company's booth (#9502) during The 2020 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, from January 16-19, 2020.

SUPERIOR DESIGN

Like their predecessors, the new GP-310 and GP-510 feature full-length Austrian Spruce piano keys, using the same materials and processes as those in C. Bechstein grand pianos. They also offer an enhanced touch response algorithm that allows for an even more accurate response. Players will feel enhanced controllability with a softer touch, enabling flawless expression of the most subtle of performances. The new models also offer a high-contrast display which features an inverted color scheme, allowing for easier reading from further distances and wider angles. The overall brightness is now focused on the text, leaving the rest of the display darker so players can focus on their performance.

GRAND ACOUSTIC SYSTEM

The GP-310 and GP-510 are equipped with an upgraded six-speaker Grand Acoustic System which reproduces deeper, richer bass tones while enhancing the clarity of midrange and treble frequencies. When the volume is adjusted, each speaker is automatically optimized to strike the perfect balance you'd expect from a meticulously maintained grand piano. And with a new equalization option, players have greater flexibility for recording and large-scale performances. Now, players can choose to either maintain the pure sound of the six-speaker Grand Acoustic System when connecting to the line outputs or headphone outputs, or to hear the sound from the speakers exactly as it's being delivered to the line outputs. Players can also choose to disable the speaker system entirely, even without headphones connected. This solution is ideal for music labs or other educational settings, where the line outputs are used to connect to student headphone interfaces.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

One of the hallmarks of CELVIANO Grand Hybrid Pianos is the feeling of owning three of the world's most legendary grand pianos, dubbed Berlin, Hamburg, and Vienna. The new GP-510 and GP-310 models enhance the sound of these sought-after instruments with longer, more natural decay, ensuring each sustained note tells as complete a story as a player intends.

Additionally, a longtime favorite feature for classical players, Concert Play gives players a starring role playing with a symphony orchestra. Now, players can fine-tune the volume of their piano part, ensuring they are right where they want to be in the mix. This adjustment is also available while playing along with the built-in Song library. Other notable features include an improved harpsichord Tone, equalization options, an improved Concert Play mode and more.

The GP-310 (MSRP: $3999.99) and GP-510 (MSRP: $5999.99) will be available in January 2020 at select piano dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

