Casio America, Inc. Appoints Shermeen Greenmun as Vice President of the Timepiece Division

DOVER, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today the appointment of Shermeen Greenmun as the Vice President of the Timepiece Division. With over 25 years of expertise in fine horology and luxury jewelry, Greenmun brings a wealth of knowledge that will further the company's efforts in driving innovation in timepiece design and craftsmanship.

In her new role, Greenmun will oversee Casio's watch division and support the company's strategies in new customer acquisition and market expansion. Leveraging her extensive experience from renowned companies such as Rolex, Omega, Breguet, and Grand Seiko, Greenmun's track record of launching and relaunching brands in the U.S. market will be instrumental in expanding Casio's watch portfolio.

"As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of Casio's watch business and the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK, we recognize both brands' enduring legacies," said Tomoo Kato, President and CEO, Casio America, Inc. "With a goal of further building our influence and strengthening our community, we are excited to welcome Shermeen as Vice President of the Timepiece Division. Shermeen's expertise will be instrumental in our strategy as we expand the G-SHOCK brand while upholding the timeless value of Absolute Toughness. Together, we are poised to usher in a new era of growth, reaffirming our commitment to delivering products that withstand time."

With a background rooted in luxury jewelry, Greenmun is well-equipped to support Casio's initiatives in the Guild Jeweler market, while expanding the brand's customer base. With a focus on developing the jewelry channel, while building upon the company's industry influence, Greenmun's appointment is paramount in shaping the trajectory of Casio's watch division.

"I've always had a nostalgic connection with Casio ever since my parents gifted me my first timepiece from the brand as a child," said Shermeen Greenmun. "Casio is one of the most trusted and beloved brands in the world, and it's an honor to join a company with such a rich history. I look forward to contributing towards the brand's evolution and continued reign as a key player in the luxury timepiece sector."

As Casio embarks on a new era of innovation, Greenmun will support the company's expansion and continued growth. Drawing from her proven track record and vast industry expertise, Greenmun's role as Vice President of the Timepiece Division will drive Casio's watch business to new heights.

