Casio and ROLI Bring Innovative Piano Learning Experience to the Next Generation of Musicians

ROLI Learn for CASIO combines Casio keyboards with interactive lessons, licensed songs, and

gamified instruction tailored for today's first-time musicians

ROLI Learn for CASIO combines compatible keyboards with interactive lessons, licensed songs and gamified learning tools.

Casio and ROLI launch a connected platform supporting creativity, self-guided learning and musical growth for all skill levels.

Available in five launch markets and on both iOS and Android, ROLI Learn for CASIO provides access to more than 1,200 songs and 350+ guided lessons.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio, a global leader in electronic musical instruments, today announced a strategic partnership with Luminary ROLI Limited, the UK-based music technology innovator known for reimagining how people learn, create, and experience music.

The collaboration launches with ROLI Learn for CASIO, an interactive music-learning platform that helps beginners quickly experience the rewards of making real music.

ROLI Learn for CASIO combines Casio keyboards with interactive lessons, licensed songs, and gamified instruction tailored for today’s first-time musicians.

Available beginning today in the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., and Japan for iOS and Android devices, the app provides compatible Casio keyboard users with access to the award-winning ROLI Learn platform via a connected learning ecosystem focused on creativity, engagement, and self-expression.

Built on the idea that modern musicians learn differently than previous generations, ROLI Learn for CASIO combines licensed music, interactive lessons, and gamified progression to help first-time players start making music immediately. Compatible Casio instruments include Privia PX-S series, CDP-S360, and select Casiotone and CELVIANO models when paired with the WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI & Audio Adapter, with additional models planned for the future.

The platform includes:

More than 1,200 songs from an expanding licensed music library, with 50 Casio exclusives

300+ interactive video lessons with four expert instructors

450+ chord and scale exercises

Multiple learning modes progressing from gamified play to traditional notation

Progressive lessons that guide players toward music-reading skills

"The future of music products is in the connected experience, adapting to where you are in your journey and keeping you inspired to learn, create, and play," said Brian Piccolo, Senior General Manager for Casio's Sound and Innovation Division. "Today's musicians want to start playing recognizable music quickly, interact visually with technology, and feel creatively rewarded from the very beginning. Our collaboration with ROLI enables Casio to deliver a music-making experience that feels modern, approachable, personalized, and inspiring."

"Having grown up with Casio products since childhood, what truly inspires me about Casio is how it has invented amazing new technologies and devices and then turned them into beautifully designed products that get more and more accessible over time," said Roland Lamb, founder of ROLI. "I am delighted to collaborate with Casio, a company that has consistently created new musical cultures and lifestyles."

Casio views the collaboration as part of a broader effort to encourage long-term musical engagement among beginner players by making music learning more accessible, motivating, and creatively rewarding.

Pricing and Availability

ROLI Learn for CASIO is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users receive a 30-day free trial, followed by subscription options at $14.99 per month or $119 per year.

For more information about ROLI Learn for CASIO, visit: https://www.casio.com/us/electronic-musical-instruments/app/rolilearnforcasio/

To learn more about the Casio and ROLI collaboration, visit: https://www.casio.com/us/electronic-musical-instruments/brands/interview/rolicasio/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Rockaway, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com /us .

About ROLI

ROLI is a human-centric music technology company, with a mission to 'free the music'. ROLI has established itself as a leading innovator in music technology, with pioneering breakthroughs including Seaboard, BLOCKS, Piano M, Airwave, and a pivotal role in establishing MPE. See ROLI.com for more information.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.