Lil Tecca Shocks Himself: G‑SHOCK Unveils 2026 Brand Campaign Built for a Generation Exceeding Expectations

Multi-platinum artist fronts a two-chapter cinematic campaign celebrating a generation determined to exceed every expectation set for it

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announces the launch of "Shock Yourself," G‑SHOCK's 2026 brand campaign starring multi-platinum recording artist Lil Tecca. The campaign unfolds across two cinematic chapters and a full slate of photography, digital, social, and connected TV content running through December 31, 2026.

Casio announces "Shock Yourself," G‑SHOCK's 2026 brand campaign starring multi-platinum recording artist Lil Tecca. Post this Lil Tecca, G-SHOCK GA2100-1A1

"Shock Yourself" is a rallying cry for Gen Z, who grew up under constant comparison, being told who they were before they had the chance to define themselves. The campaign flips that pressure into fuel: do better than people think you can, exceed the expectations the world has for you, and surprise yourself in the process. The idea traces directly back to G‑SHOCK's origin story, when founder Kikuo Ibe's relentless pursuit of an unbreakable watch produced a result that shocked even him.

In Chapter 1, Lil Tecca stars as a mad scientist on a mission to create a set of iconic watches that will inspire the youth to exceed society's expectations.

In Chapter 2, the scientist assembles The Resistance: a dancer, a DJ, and a skater. Despite the odds stacked against them, they embody the will to never give up in the tough-as-nails city of G-York. Each scene channels one of G‑SHOCK's core resistant capabilities: shock, gravity, and water.

Visually, the campaign builds a maximal, over-the-top world that blends the gravelly textures of film noir with theatrical comic book styling. The campaign spotlights G‑SHOCK's most iconic silhouettes, led by hero model GA2100-1A1 and sub-hero DW5600UBB-1, alongside new Bold Camo releases including the GM6900CMG-3, DW6900CF-1, GA700CF-1A, and GAV01CMG-3A.

"Shock Yourself" rolls out today across G‑SHOCK's social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook, with the full campaign films premiering on the G‑SHOCK YouTube channel and campaign landing page on July 24. Fans can visit us at G-SHOCK SoHo, follow the campaign at @gshock_us, and join the conversation with #ShockYourself.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs. For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.