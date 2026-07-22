NIGO® and G-SHOCK Launch Souvenir Collection Featuring Original Characters

Four collectible items, including a figure set and graphic T-shirt, celebrate the world of "CASIO LAB."

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. today announces the launch of the NIGO: G-SHOCK SOUVENIR COLLECTION, an original merchandise line built around characters created by globally renowned designer NIGO® for G-SHOCK. The collection is available exclusively through the CASIO Online Store.

Casio announces the launch of the NIGO: G-SHOCK SOUVENIR COLLECTION, built around characters created by NIGO® Post this NIGO : G-SHOCK collector's figures and souvenirs

The four characters, GORO, ROCK, WANG-TENG, and DUNO, were imagined as residents of "CASIO LAB.," a facility where the collection's souvenirs are said to originate. Each item in the line, including a T-shirt, a bandana, a book tote, and a set of blister-pack figures, carries NIGO®'s distinctive attention to detail and playful design sensibility.

Product Lineup

NIGO: G-SHOCK COLLECTOR'S FIGURE ($45 each): Each figure depicts one of the four characters and comes individually packaged in a blister pack that doubles as a display stand. Fans can collect and display all four together for a complete set.



($45 each): Each figure depicts one of the four characters and comes individually packaged in a blister pack that doubles as a display stand. Fans can collect and display all four together for a complete set. NIGO: G-SHOCK FOUR FACE SIMPLE T-SHIRT ($50): Colors: White, Black, Gray Sizes: S, M, L, XL Vintage-style graphics of the four characters' faces appear on the front, with the G mark, representing the characters' tails, printed on the back.



($50): Colors: White, Black, Gray Sizes: S, M, L, XL Vintage-style graphics of the four characters' faces appear on the front, with the G mark, representing the characters' tails, printed on the back. NIGO: G-SHOCK FACE PATTERN BANDANA ($13): Dimensions: 54 cm × 54 cm Made from lightweight cotton, the bandana features an all-over print combining the four characters' faces with the collection logo, and can be worn, wrapped, or displayed.



($13): Dimensions: 54 cm × 54 cm Made from lightweight cotton, the bandana features an all-over print combining the four characters' faces with the collection logo, and can be worn, wrapped, or displayed. NIGO: G-SHOCK BOOK TOTE ($40): Size: W34 cm × H35 cm × D11.5 cm Constructed from durable 12 oz. heavyweight canvas and sized to hold A4 items, the tote features the same four-character graphic treatment for everyday use.

Coming Soon: BOLD CAMO and LUXE BLACK Colorways

Beyond the souvenir line, the NIGO: G-SHOCK characters will appear this summer in two new watch colorway campaigns. In BOLD CAMO, character ROCK wears G-SHOCK's original camo headphones on the DW6900, a nod to hip-hop culture touchstones like DJing and breaking. In LUXE BLACK, character DUNO appears inked in black while fishing on the GA2100, with sunlight glinting off the watch's bezel ring. Teaser videos and character artwork for both campaigns will roll out across social channels and the NIGO：G-SHOCK campaign landing page ahead of launch.

About NIGO®

NIGO® is a fashion designer and creative director who founded his own fashion brand in the 1990s, helping shape the modern street fashion movement. In 2010, he launched HUMAN MADE and has since taken on creative collaborations across a range of companies. He has served as Artistic Director for LVMH-owned brand KENZO since September 2021, and in January 2025 he presented a collaborative collection with Pharrell Williams for LOUIS VUITTON in Paris.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs. For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Casio America, Inc.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.