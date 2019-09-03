Casio Announces Green School Program

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today its new Green School Program, designed to introduce educators to the benefits of LampFree® projectors and encourage the elimination of traditional mercury-based lamp projectors in schools. As part of the program, educators will receive special discounts on select LampFree projectors, as well as rewards which include free Casio product. There is no purchase necessary to register for the program which will run through March 31, 2020.

"At Casio, we understand the growing need among educators, administrators and IT staff for projection technology that not only improves the financial bottom line but is also innovative and eco-friendly – this is the reason we created the LampFree category," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our Green School Program aims to familiarize schools with our portfolio of LampFree projectors and its associated benefits, while also educating them on the harmful environmental impact of mercury-based projectors."

Casio's full line of LampFree projectors provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. The Company's LampFree projectors' long operating life of up to 20,000 hours and the ability to run all day in extended-use applications make them an affordable, low maintenance solution for educators. They are also equipped with a brightness control sensor that senses the ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projector to the optimal brightness level, reducing energy consumption when high brightness is not needed. With no lamps or filters to replace, Casio's LampFree projectors are a safer and more affordable choice for those looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

Additionally, in an industry where most projection lamps come with only a 90-day warranty, Casio provides an industry leading five-year full parts and labor warranty with up to 10,000 hours on the light source for Advanced, Superior, and Ultra Short Throw models in schools. The warranty makes Casio's already low total cost of ownership on its LampFree projectors even better. Users can expect to save time, money, and aggravation using these low-maintenance projectors during the warranty period.

To participate in the Green School Program, request a site demo with a Casio product specialist and learn more about the program's terms and conditions schools, please visit the official website. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

1 Extended Use Applications are defined as operation of 10 hours per day for 5 or more days per week. Under these conditions the light source warranty is one (1) year or 6000 hours.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Superior, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

