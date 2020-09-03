Casio Celebrates National Piano Month

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September first marks the start of National Piano Month, a month to celebrate everything piano and music related. Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator in the world of electronic musical instrument technology, encourages all piano lovers to join in this celebration. Whether you are a pro or novice, Casio's expansive portfolio of digital keyboards and pianos has something for everyone.

Casiotone CT-S200

The ultra-compact Casiotone CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for beginners as it is loaded with features to help improve piano playing skills. It is the perfect way to have fun making music at home or on the go thanks to its built-in carrying handle and two-way power supply (AC Adaptor and six AA batteries). This portable keyboard is packed with 60 built-in songs, 77 fun rhythms, 61 full-size keys and an easy-to-read LCD display. Other features include 400 tones, built-in speakers delivering vibrant sounds, as well as a headphone jack if quiet play time is preferred.

The Casiotone CT-S200 is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play For Piano app. The app makes it fun for users to learn to play the keyboard by displaying notes graphically in real time in the piano roll window as well as using light-up keys and step-up lessons. The CT-S200 is available in white and black and retails for $119.

PRIVIA PX-S1000

For those seeking a high-quality digital piano that delivers the authentic grand piano sound and feel packed in a slim and elegant case, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 is the perfect match for at home, stage or studio play. The PX-S1000 gives you the feel of a real grand piano, with all the features of a high-end digital keyboard.

This 88-key digital piano boasts a polished top panel with illuminated touch sensor controls, 77 stunning piano tones, a Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, a powerful stereo speaker system plus two headphone outlets. Its integrated Bluetooth® audio feature allows users to connect a device wirelessly. The digital piano is also compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app, through which users can easily customize their PX-S1000 to suit their needs. Weighing under 25 pounds and with optional 6xAA battery power, the possibilities for travel and playing are endless. The PX-S1000 is available in black ($899.99), red ($1199.99) and white ($999.99).

CDP-S Series

When looking for a lightweight and portable digital piano that delivers realistic piano sound and feel, at an affordable price, the CDP-S series of portable keyboards offers the best of both worlds. Designed for musicians of varying skill levels, the new compact CDP-S150 and CDP-S350 digital pianos weigh under 25 pounds each and feature 88 keys with simulated ebony and ivory textures, a Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard II, touch key sensitivity, and can be powered by six AA batteries. Both models have a class-compliant USB port that works with any Mac/PC/Android/iOS device, with no drivers needed. Players can use the free Chordana Play for Piano iOS/Android App to easily customize their CDP-S, learn their favorite MIDI songs, play back audio files with pitch/tempo control, view PDF scores, and more.

The CDP-S150 ($479.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances. The CDP-S350 ($549.99) features 700 sounds, 200 accompaniment rhythms, a pitch bend wheel, a six-track MIDI recorder with USB storage, and convenient registration buttons for quickly saving and recalling sounds and settings. A bright backlit LCD display is front and center for easy navigation.

To celebrate National Piano Month, Casio is offering free shipping on select models. This promotion is valid through the month of September 2020 for the CT-S200, LK-S250, CDP-S150/350, PX-S1000, PX-S3000 (based upon availability). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.casio.com

