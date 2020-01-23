Casio Earns ProjectorCentral's 2019 Best Of The Year Award

DOVER N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a trailblazer in the digital projection space, is proud to announce that its new Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree® Projector has earned ProjectorCentral's 2019 Best of the Year award. ProjectorCentral's Best of the Year awards highlight the standout products from 2019 that go above and beyond. Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN was chosen for its innovative offerings and incredible price point.

"Casio's hybrid laser/led solid-state light source offers the low-maintenance benefits of any laser projector, but in an exceptionally compact form factor here that's said to be among the smallest in its 4,000-lumen class," said ProjectorCentral editor-in-chief Rob Sabin. "This, combined with affordable pricing and the company's exceptional suite of ES convenience and sharing tools for educators, prompted our ProjectorCentral 2019 Best of the Year award."

Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector is outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source – which produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp.

Additionally, the XJ-S400UN features a 1.7x zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio's Educational Solutions collaboration package for the modern classroom. Auto Input Search enables teachers to start class quickly by simply plugging the PC into the projector. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each classroom on your device. Wireless features such as PC/Projector Remote Operation and Moderator Function allow teachers to project their own PC display or select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their device onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, with up to 40 devices connected to the projector at one time and up to four devices on-screen simultaneously.

"We are incredibly thankful to ProjectorCentral for bestowing us with a Best of the Year award," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our goal at Casio is to provide LampFree projection solutions that are not only innovative, but affordable as well and this award recognition proves just that."

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

