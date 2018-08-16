Casio Expands Popular Vintage Watch Collection With New Models

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of five new models to its sought-after Vintage Collection of timepieces. The new A168WEM-1VT/2VT/7VT, A168WEGB, and AQ230GA are "timeless" accessories that add a bold, retro-inspired look to any outfit. Whether going out on the town or gearing up for work, Casio's timepieces offer something for everyone!

The new A168WEM, A168WEGB, and AQ230GA timepieces are all water resistant up to 100 meters, and equipped with an auto calendar, daily alarm and 1/100th second stopwatch. Additionally, the A168WEM and A168WEGB offer an EL backlight and a battery life up to seven years, while the AQ230GA offers dual time and a battery life up to three years.

Three of the new models, the A168WEM- 1VT (black watch face), A168WEM-2VT (teal watch face) and A168WEM-7VT (silver watch face) have silver-toned stainless-steel bands with mirror finished dials. The A168WEGB-1BVT features a black-toned stainless-steel band with gold accents, while the AQ230GA-9BVT features a gold-toned stainless-steel band and gold analog-digital face.

Casio's A168WEM ($49.95), A168WEGB ($69.95), and AQ230GA ($64.95) will be available at select retailers nationwide, including Macy's, in August. For more information on Casio's vintage collection of timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.



Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

