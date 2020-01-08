Casio G-SHOCK Adds To Its Popular Master of G Series With New, All Blackout Timepieces

GGB100-1B, the latest MUDMASTER model features Quad-sensors- compass, thermometer, barometer, and step tracker – to further enhance its location and step tracking capabilities. At the heart of its Mud Resistant design is a Carbon Core Guard Structure and three-layered carbon-insert bezel, providing durability in a lightweight case. In addition, a fine resin cover over a stainless-steel panel back keeps the watch airtight, as well as a filter that avoids the intrusion of dirt, allowing it to exhibit strong mud resistance in harsh environments. Two-Way Time Sync combines Bluetooth Connectivity to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK connected app and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting, accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe.

The RANGEMAN, GW9400-1B, features Triple sensors-compass, thermometer, and barometer technology, a sealed mud resistant case & buttons to prevent mud, dirt and dust from getting into the watch, as well as cylindrical buttons to provide outstanding operation and improved resistance to impact. The RANGEMAN also comes equipped with solar battery charging, sunrise/sunset data, one-touch time recording, one-touch elapsed time measurement, making this watch perfect for rangers, rescue crews, and anyone else whose profession or activities demand unfailing reliability.

The two new timepieces also boast standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

water resistance Shock Resistant

World Time

LED Light or EL Backlight

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr) Stopwatch

Multiple Alarm

Countdown Timer (24Hr4)

Full Auto Calendar

The GGB100-1B will retail for $380 and the GW9400-1B will retail for $330. Both models will be available for purchase in late February, 2020 at G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com

