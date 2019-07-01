Casio G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability Of Latest Full-Metal Timepiece With Black Aged IP Treatment

The GMWB5000V uses a weathered black aged IP treatment that represents the legacy of timeless toughness. First introduced during Baselworld 2019, the new watch offers a refined and fashion-forward look, without sacrificing the absolute toughness that G-SHOCK is known for.

The new timepiece features several of G-SHOCK's most premium features, including Two-Way Time Sync with Bluetooth connectivity, which pairs with the G-SHOCK Connected App and Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping for accurate time & date display virtually anywhere on the globe. The watch is powered by tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities and comes with a self-adjusting band employed by a three-pronged structure to distribute the impact from shocks.

The watch also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light

Stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 Daily alarms

World time (39 TZ + 39 cities)

The GMWB5000V is available now in limited quantities for $1,000.00 at select high-end jewelers.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

