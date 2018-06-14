Casio G-SHOCK Continues To Innovate Premium MR-G Line With Special Edition Connected Timepiece

The latest collaboration with third generation master craftsman Biho Asano was inspired by the unique texture found on the hilt guard or "Tetsu-Tsuba" of traditional Japanese swords. To achieve this one-of-a-kind look to the watch, Asano individually hammered each bezel, resulting in an artistic titanium sword guard finish on every watch known as "Arashi-Tuchime."

Additionally, the colors featured on both the bezel and band boast regal shades of copper and deep violet found on the handle of Japanese swords. The deep colors are achieved through the new application of AIP® (Arc Ion Plating), a hardened coating to which a deep-layer hardening is applied for high abrasion-resistance.

The MRGG2000HA-1A timepiece also includes premium features such as three-way time sync, made possible via Bluetooth Connectivity and the G-SHOCK app, as well as G-SHOCK's GPS Hybrid Wave Ceptor technology, which accurately measures time and location from anywhere on earth. The MRG2000HA-1A also features a sapphire crystal, titanium case and band with a special deep-layer hardening treatment – rendering it five times harder than regular titanium, and tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities – all in a 49.8mm case.

The MRGG2000HA-1 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology and additional features including:

200M water resistance and Shock resistance

water resistance and Shock resistance Magnetic resistance (ISO 764)

World time (in 39 cities + UTC)

LED super illuminator light

Daily alarm

Stopwatch and Countdown timer

Day / date display

Full auto calendar

The MRGG2000HA-1A will retail for $7,400 beginning in July 2018 and will be available for purchase at select jewelers, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casiousa.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Sarah Fleisher / Alexandra Nassar

Cornerstone

(212) 741-7100

SarahFleisher@cornerstoneagency.com

ANassar@cornerstoneagency.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-g-shock-continues-to-innovate-premium-mr-g-line-with-special-edition-connected-timepiece-300666657.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

