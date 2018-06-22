Casio G-SHOCK Reveals First-Ever Collaboration With ASICSTIGER

The GBA800AT-1A features a matte white face with red accents on the hour and minute hands for easy readability in line with the distinctive ASICSTIGER sneaker design patterns. The case back is engraved with the ASICSTIGER logo, and its packaging is reminiscent of the box that the brand's sneakers come in.

The watch silhouette is the GBA800 Training Timer, G-SHOCK's new series featuring Bluetooth connectivity for tracking fitness activity. Using a built-in accelerometer to measure daily steps taken and walking/running pace, the GBA800 displays daily steps taken and progress to the goal on the watch face. Using Bluetooth®, the watch pairs with a smartphone and sends data to the G-SHOCK Connected app, allowing users to track and view the daily steps they take and the calories they burn.

The GBA800AT-1A also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology and additional features including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

Multiple daily alarms

1/100 th second stopwatch with 200 lap memory

Interval Countdown timer (up to 5 times)

12/24 hour formats

Hand retract function

Double auto LED lights

48.6 mm case

The GBA800AT-1A will retail for $160 and beginning in July 2018 and can be purchased at G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy's, shopcasio.com, select fashion boutiques and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

About ASICSTIGER

The ASICSTIGER brand was born back in 1977, producing various types of racing shoes in casual designs, which became very popular in the 1980s and 1990s. With Japanese technology as its core, the brand incorporates contemporary form with original and innovative materials and colors.

