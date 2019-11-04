Casio G-SHOCK Unveils Limited-Edition, Metal Timepieces In New Camouflage Print

The latest GMWB5000TCM-1 utilizes a titanium case and band with a unique laser camo print. This classic addition to the line features the iconic square case and STN digital display for higher contrast and visibility at higher angles; while the fashion-forward MTGB1000DCM-1 provides luxury and strength with the same laser camo printed stainless steel bezel and band. Both new models also feature G-SHOCK's most premium features, including Two-Way Time Sync technology that combines Bluetooth ® connectivity and Multi-Band 6 self-adjusting atomic timekeeping for an accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe and tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities.

The GMWB5000TCM-1 has 4 daily alarms, 1/100th sec stopwatch, and multilingual day/month display. The MTGB1000DCM-1 is an elevated statement piece that features an analog display and sapphire crystal and boasts G-SHOCK's Triple G Resist technology made to withstand the toughest of activities.

The MTGB1000DCM-1 and GMWB5000TCM-1 come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

Full Auto Super illuminator LED light (MTGB1000DCM)

Full Auto Super Illuminator LED backlight (GMWB5000TCM)

Daily alarm

Countdown timer

Full auto calendar

World time (39 TZ + 27 cities)

The MTGB1000DCM-1, which retails for $1,200 and the GMWB5000TCM-1 which retails for $1,600 will be available for purchase beginning in December at standard G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

