Casio Helps You Discover Your Local Trails This National Trails Day

The WSD-F20 includes low-power GPS and full color map functionality that can be used offline to ensure you can explore trails worry-free. Richly-designed and easy-to-read data from Mapbox enables maps to be downloaded in advance and when used with GPS data can track the user's location, even when offline. This makes it easy to display your route and provide navigation guidance at a glance.

Powered by Wear OS by Google, the WSD-F20 Pro Trek Smart Outdoor Watch can be used with a range of apps to enhance your experience while enjoying nature's trails. Use the ViewRanger™ app to find trails local to you for National Trails Day. This GPS app for hiking and outdoor adventurers provides route information, navigation guidance, location data and distance to next waypoint all at a glance.

Add notes like a great vantage point to otherwise unmarked map spots with the Location Memory app, which instantly reads the user's current location by pressing a button on the side of the watch. Casio's Moment Setter app alerts the user to important moments whether you are hiking familiar trails or cycling along them. The user may also set conditions to automatically receive important alerts, such as sunrise/sunset times to catch the best view from the top of the trail.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

