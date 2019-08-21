Casio Partners With National Experiential

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience is everything when it comes to brands looking to engage with consumers. National Experiential, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, creates remarkable, high impact experiences that drive consumers to emotionally connect with brands. One such experience is called ProjectionMan. To bring this brand experience to life, National Experiential sought out Casio for its effective, low-maintenance, high-quality projection technology.

"After extensive research, Casio was the only projection technology choice for ProjectionMan," said Eric Davis, Director of National Experiential. "Casio's SLIM projectors are reliable, bright, super portable, and require little to no maintenance. They are a vital element in giving ProjectionMan life and creating both memorable and effective campaigns for our clients."

ProjectionMan is one of National Experiential's most requested experiences to target various high traffic areas of a specific market. It can transform any physical wall surface into an exciting digital canvas bursting with light. This spectacular outdoor display of static and animated brand messaging stops consumers in their tracks and compels them to engage, react and share. Casio's Slim series of LampFree projectors is an essential component to this product due to its portability (only five pounds), high-quality performance and more. Casio's SLIM series of LampFree projectors are outfitted with a mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source which produces clear and brilliant colors while providing great cost-saving benefits with a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp which is ideal for ProjectionMan's long nights (up to six-hours at a time).

"At Casio, we strive to provide businesses like National Experiential with innovative products to help propel creativity, partnerships, and business forward," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "ProjectionMan is proof that our technology provides a unique combination of features, from design to performance, that is second to none."

To learn more about National Experiential's ProjectionMan experience please visit NationalExperiential.com. For more information on Casio's SLIM series of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications – Superior, Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

