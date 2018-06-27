Casio Projectors Offer Economic And Environmental Benefits

"At Casio, we continue to offer top-notch projector solutions that simply just make sense," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Whether it is helping to eliminate environmental concerns when using our technology, improving the financial bottom line, or simply making the user experience more convenient, we are always looking to provide the best projection solutions that are both easy and efficient."

Lower Total Cost of Ownership

Casio's full line of LampFree®projectors provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. The Company's LampFree projectors' long operating life of up to 20,000 hours and the ability to run all day in extended-use applications make them an affordable, low maintenance solution for corporate, education, and retail environments. Casio's projectors are a safer and more affordable choice for businesses and educational institutions that are looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

Extended Warranty

Now, expanding upon its industry-leading warranty and reliable hybrid light source Casio will now be offering an extended warranty on select LampFree models, thus enhancing an already-smart choice. All Casio LampFree projectors are covered by a three-year parts and labor warranty plus three years (or 6,000 hours) on the hybrid light source. Educational customers will receive an additional two-year warranty on the light source for a total of five years (or 10,000 hours) on all Advanced (XJ-F), Core (XJ-V) and Ultra Short Throw (XJ-UT) series projectors. Additionally, Casio's customers in the education industry who purchase an Advanced Series (XJ-F) or Ultra Short throw (XJ-UT) series projector will qualify for a full five-year Parts and Labor warranty for "Bumper to Bumper" coverage at no additional cost.

Mercury Free

Casio is a staunch supporter of the Minamata convention, which is "a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of mercury."* Although projectors are outside the official scope of the Minamata Convention, as a company, Casio has been steadfast in being at the forefront of eliminating mercury waste in these types of products and adhering to these standards. Additionally, because Casio's projectors are mercury-free, it removes the need to replace hazardous and expensive bulbs. This not only keeps hardware costs down, but it reduces the overall costs to maintain the equipment and lessens the impact on the environment.

A Better Solution Than LCD

From an audio/visual perspective, it's important to understand the 1/4 rule, which states that the minimum height of any display used to show small text, must be at least 1/4 the distance to the farthest viewer. If it's not, text on the screen won't be readable to those in the back. As a result, this rule often effectively eliminates the use of a flat-panel display as the main viewing screen in classroom and business applications. While it's true that you can buy a flat panel that large, it's often far too expensive and projectors are typically a much better solution. However, some IT managers claim that projectors require a lot of maintenance and break down more often than flat panels, but Casio's projectors offer a high reliability that can't be beat. They are a terrific solution and the perfect combination of high image quality and performance consistency, environmental friendliness, and long-term affordability.

Casio has five series of LampFree projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

