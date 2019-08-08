Casio Receives Music Inc. Magazine's Summer NAMM 2019 Editors Choice Award

"We are humbled by our third consecutive Editors Choice Award recognition from Music Inc. magazine," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "This award is further evidence of our ongoing dedication to the music industry by providing instruments that are both innovative and affordable for musicians of all levels. We couldn't be happier to see the new Casiotone keyboards chosen for this honor."

Casio's new Casiotone series of keyboards consists of three models including the CT-S200 (black, red and white), CT-S300 (midnight blue) and LK-S250 (black). Weighing in at just six pounds, the new models offer a refreshed design including a slim chassis with integrated handle, and 61 keys, ideal for playing at home or on the go. Each keyboard is jam-packed with 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB MIDI, LCD screen, music rest, a power adaptor and more! Additionally, all three models are compatible with the Chordana Play app, while the LK-S250 also boasts Casio's Step-Up lesson system.

The Casiotone CT-S200 (MSRP: $179), CT-S300 (MSRP: $209), and LK-S250 (MSRP: $229) will be available at select music dealers nationwide later this year. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

