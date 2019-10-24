Casio Releases ClassPad.net Version 2.0

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader and pioneer in the education space, is excited to announce the release of ClassPad.net Version 2.0. Designed as a universal tool for educators and students alike, ClassPad.net Version 2.0 is an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for the K-12 level and beyond.

Version 2.0 will offer all of the functionality included in the previous release, as well as new features. For example, ClassPad.net Version 2.0 now includes additional features such as a virtual protractor and compass tool, new statistical calculations including tests, intervals distributions and inverse distributions, as well as the ability to construct transformations using sliders, create a multitude of grids (i.e. square grids, diagonal grids, isometric grids, etc.) and real-world images in geometry workspaces and more!

"ClassPad.net Version 2.0 is a wide-open space I use to make math come alive for my students," said Ishmael Zamora, Department Chair for York High School in Elmhurst, IL. "The software enables me to do everything from one environment including guiding my students through math lessons, creating homework and more."

ClassPad.net Version 2.0 allows students to delve into mathematics and enhance their understanding of related concepts utilizing one program, where previously several pieces of software might have been required. The software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper. Users also have the ability to plot data points, add text labels, expressions and pictures to graphs or geometry diagrams.

"After introducing ClassPad.net to my students, I encouraged and challenged them to use the software in different ways in the classroom and at home," continued Zamora. "As a result, they have become more curious and exploratory, asking those all-important 'what if' questions – which is my goal in the classroom."

ClassPad.net gives creators of digital geometry papers the freedom to show or hide particular content for instructional purposes, as well as control what information can be edited. Variables and dynamic relationships can be shared between different types of sticky notes within the software to encourage students to discover the connections between different areas of mathematics. The software also offers a math-based text editor that provides a rich assortment of mathematical templates. Calculations are performed by Casio's ClassPad engine. Additional features include paper management which enables users to create folders/subfolders and organize work. Version 2.0 also offers users the ability to rename, duplicate or delete papers.

"At Casio, we understand the need for tech-based solutions that not only streamline processes, but also enable educators to create curriculum that is intuitive and engaging," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's Education Division. "ClassPad.net Version 2.0 is just that and more. It creates an environment to explore math without getting scared off and can be easily integrated into inquiry-based classrooms given its open-ended nature and wide capability."

ClassPad.net Version 2.0 is available for free via any modern web browser on various platforms, including Chromebook, iPad, PC, and Mac. Users must complete a one-time registration to gain access to some sharing and cloud-saving features. To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net .

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

