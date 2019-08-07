Casio Releases Iconic G-SHOCK Timepieces With Stainless Steel Bezels

Arriving with the iconic square-case and digital display design both timepieces utilize a stainless steel bezel achieved through cutting-edge technology. The GM-5600 and GM-5600B feature a stainless steel cover that represents a legacy of timeless toughness and durability. The watch comes packed with an EL backlight, flash alert and multi-function alarm, perfect to keep the wearer on "one's toes" for any occasion. The new timepieces also come with a light-on-dark LCD design that creates a consistently stylish look.

The GM-5600 and GM-5600B offers the comfortable fit of a lightweight watch, thanks to the use of resin which is used for the case and band, giving the watch a look of elegance.

The watch also boasts G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

water resistance Shock Resistant

EL Blacklight

Flash Alert

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr) Multi-Function Alarm

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

12/24 Hr Formats

The GM-5600 and GM-5600B will retail for $180 - $200 and be available for purchase beginning in August at select high-end jewelers and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

(954) 303 9120

Rachel.shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

