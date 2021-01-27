Casio Sponsors 2020 Dallas Songwriters Association's 30th Annual Song Contest

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Songwriters Association (DSA) announced the winners for its 30th annual song contest for which Casio America, Inc. – a pioneer in the electronic musical instrument space – was the title sponsor. As the title sponsor, the Grand Prize winner was presented with an illustrious PRIVIA PX-S1000 digital piano among other notable prizes.

"We are thrilled to, once again, partner with the DSA to put a spotlight on aspiring musicians and their incredible talent," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "It's always been our mission to support musicians of all levels and provide them with access to quality digital pianos, like our PRIVIA PX-S1000, that enable them to take their skills and creativity to the next level."

Amateur songwriters from around the world compete yearly for more than $5,000 in prizes in the DSA's annual song contest. This year, all three of the Grand Prize winners were awarded a one-year Broadjam Primo MoB Membership ($199.95 Value), Song Critique from Barbara McMillen, Associate Professor of Songwriting at Collin College, recording time at JoMusik Studio, and two tickets to Between the Waves Music Conference. Additionally, the first place Grand Prize winner, Randy Overton of Waxahachie, Texas, also received a Casio Privia PX-S1000 digital piano.

"The DSA appreciates Casio so much for its generosity, as well as enabling us to have world class song contest," said Michael Brandenberger, DSA President.

Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 delivers innovations that make playing piano more enjoyable than ever. While its slim profile makes it the slimmest digital piano in the world, this piano earns the PRIVIA moniker by providing authentic grand piano sound and feel. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes the slim 232mm depth possible. With such a slim profile, users can easily enjoy playing the piano in a variety of environments without taking up a lot of space. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds. The PX-S1000 includes 18 Tones with 192 notes of polyphony, with layer/split/duet functionality. It also features recording capabilities, optional 6xAA battery power, integration with the Chordana Play for Piano app, and a music rest designed to hold iOS/Android devices of nearly any size. Two headphone jacks are included, along with ¼" L/R outputs that connect to any amplifier, mixer or PA system.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. Or to see a complete list of winners go to www.dsasongcontest.blogspot.com.

About Dallas Songwriters Association

Dallas Songwriters Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing information about the craft and business of songwriting. All styles of music are welcome in the DSA, and membership includes writers of all ages. DSA monthly activities include meetings with guest speakers, song critiques and performance showcases that are open to the public. In addition, the DSA supports and promotes workshops and contests and publishes a monthly newsletter. For more information, visit www.dallassongwriters.org.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

