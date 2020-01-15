Casio Takes Center Stage At The 2020 NAMM Show With Expansion Of CELVIANO Grand Hybrid Piano Line

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the electronic musical instrument space, is hitting a high note with music enthusiasts and professionals alike with the expansion of its well-known CELVIANO and Grand Hybrid piano lineups. The new CELVIANO AP-710 and Grand Hybrid GP-310 and GP-510 digital pianos combine the advantages of both digital and acoustic pianos while delivering the performance of a grand piano in tone, keyboard quality and playing response These new models as well as Casio's extensive lineup of digital keyboards and pianos are on display in the Company's booth (#9502) during The 2020 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center, from January 16–19, 2020.

"At Casio, our goal is to create innovative electronic musical instruments that uphold quality sounds and help guide both beginners and professionals on their musical journeys," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "Our newest CELVIANO Grand Hybrid digital pianos are further proof of Casio's dedication. With an enhanced touch response algorithm, heightened speaker system, and other sought-after features, the new models are sure to impress even the hardest to please musicians."

CELVIANO Grand Hybrid GP-310 and GP-510

The newest members of the CELVIANO Grand Hybrid family – the GP-310 and GP-510 – boast a luxurious design in addition to a plethora of innovative features. Like their predecessors, the new GP-310 and GP-510 are equipped with full-length Austrian Spruce piano keys, using the same materials and processes as those in C. Bechstein grand pianos. They also offer an enhanced touch response algorithm that allows for an even more accurate response. Players will feel enhanced controllability with a softer touch, enabling flawless expression of the most subtle of performances.

One of the hallmarks of CELVIANO Grand Hybrid Pianos is the feeling of owning three of the world's most legendary grand pianos, dubbed Berlin, Hamburg, and Vienna. The new GP-510 and GP-310 models enhance the sound of these sought-after instruments with longer, more natural decay, ensuring each sustained note tells as complete a story as you intend. And with a newly enhanced six-speaker Grand Acoustic System, the new models reproduce deeper, richer bass tones while enhancing the clarity of midrange and treble frequencies. When the volume is adjusted, each speaker is automatically optimized to strike the perfect balance you'd expect from a meticulously maintained grand piano. Other notable features include a newly enhanced harpsichord Tone, equalization options, an improved Concert Play mode and more!

CELVIANO AP-710

Equipped with many of the features musicians have come to know and love in the CELVIANO line, the AP-710 features three world class grand piano sounds, improved speaker system, LCD display and audio accompaniment with Concert Play mode. Like the Grand Hybrid line, the AP-710 was also developed in collaboration with C. Bechstein and offers world-class piano sounds that can be experienced through Casio's Tri-Sensor 88-note scaled hammer action keyboard II with simulated ebony and ivory keys. This combination of piano tones along with Casio's scaled hammer action, provides players the experience of owning three of the finest pianos on earth. Other features include 26 different tones, three built-in pedals (damper, soft, sostenuto), 15 pre-set songs, two-track MIDI recorder, and more!

Casiotone Electronic Keyboards

Also on display at The 2020 NAMM Show is Casio's revamped Casiotone series. Perfect for music enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, the new Casiotone CT-S200, CT-S300 and LK-S250 electronic keyboards are ideal for playing at home or on the go. Each model boasts 61 full-size keys, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 60 built-in songs, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, and more. Equipped with a slim chassis, easy-to-read LCD display, and intuitive controls, users can quickly start playing any tune! Built-in speakers and the 1/8" audio input mean users can enjoy sharing music with friends or plug in headphones to play on their own. The Casiotone series is also compatible with the Chordana Play app, allowing users to take their music further and learn how to play any songs from downloaded MIDI files. The LK-S250 model boasts lighted keys and Casio's Step-Up lesson system, making it easier than ever to learn your favorite songs. Finally, all models can be powered by either six AA batteries or the included AC adaptor, allowing players to have fun making music wherever they go.

To learn more about Casio's new CELVIANO and Casiotone digital pianos, or full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

