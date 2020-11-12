Casio to Exhibit Medical Camera for Global Market at virtual.MEDICA 2020
Nov 12, 2020, 04:12 ET
TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced on October 22, 2020 that it will unveil its medical camera to the global market for the first time at virtual. MEDICA 2020, one of the world's largest medical device exhibitions, which will be held online this year from November 16 to 19, 2020.
Applying its original image processing technology to the medical field, Casio engineers have collaborated with medical professionals to develop the D'z IMAGE suite of hardware, software, and cloud services. The exhibit at virtual.MEDICA 2020 will demonstrate how the medical camera and related services can facilitate earlier detection of disease and support the work of medical professionals in clinical settings.
The products and services to be exhibited, already available in Japan, include: the DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERA, a single camera unit that can take both close-up and ordinary shots of affected skin areas; the D'z IMAGE Viewer, a PC software application that facilitates management of the captured images; and the DZ-S50, a lightweight DERMOSCOPE that allows a wide range of dermal observations. Casio's online booth will use video and other media to introduce the outstanding features of each product and service.
Casio is determined to use its advanced imaging technologies to contribute to better medical care. Going forward, the company will be building sales networks for D'z IMAGE products and services in major markets worldwide, including Europe and the United States, while simultaneously expanding their scope of application to clinical specialties other than dermatology.
Overview of virtual.MEDICA 2020
Dates
November 16–19, 2020
Venue
Online (website: https://www.medica-tradefair.com/)
Organizer
Messe Düsseldorf GmbH
Product categories
Electromedical equipment/medical technology/laboratory
Number of exhibitors
Last year: approx. 5,500 companies
Number of visitors
Last year: 121,369 (from 170 countries)
Casio medical business website (Movie has been uploaded)
D'z IMAGE: https://dz-image.casio.jp/products/derm/
