CASIO to Release G-SHOCK × Pokémon Watch

Collaboration Celebrates 30 Years of Pokémon

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today the release of the GA110PKM, a new G-SHOCK shock-resistant watch created in collaboration with Pokémon — a beloved global phenomenon that has captured people's hearts across generations — in celebration of the brand's 30-year milestone in 2026.

The GA110PKM is a playful, shock-resistant watch with various design details inspired by the world of Pokémon.

GA110PKM

The new watch is based on the GA110, a model known for its bold, oversized case and three-dimensional face design. The watch hands, buttons, dial, and bezel are treated in red, green, and blue — inspired by the iconic colors of the original Pokémon video games released starting in 1996. The inset dial at 9 o'clock evokes the Poké Ball, while the watch hands are designed in the motif of Pikachu as seen from behind, with meticulous attention to detail.

The band features 30 Pokémon as a special tribute to the brand's 30-year celebration. First partner Pokémon from the Kanto to Paldea regions, plus Pikachu and Eevee, are laid out across the entire band. The band loop adds Mew — a Mythical Pokémon said to carry the genes of all Pokémon. The caseback is engraved with a special Pokémon logo commemorating the 30-year milestone.

The packaging is equally special: the outer box features a design showcasing all 30 Pokémon, including a package shaped like a Poké Ball.

This is a special timepiece celebrating 30 years of Pokémon — a great companion for all Pokémon Trainers, who continue to adventure and explore wherever they are.

The GA110PKM comes equipped with the following features:

Shock and magnetic resistant technology

200-meter water resistance

Analog and digital display

12 / 24-hour time format

World time (29 time zones)

Five daily alarms, one snooze

1/1000 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Countdown timer

LED light

The GA110PKM is available for $270 at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, select jewelers, and online at gshock.com. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Casio America, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.