G-SHOCK Introduces the GRAVITYMASTER GWRB3000 Series Inspired by Supersonic Flight

Engineered for high-speed flight conditions, the new GRAVITYMASTER series combines advanced construction, aviation-inspired design, and innovative technology for precision performance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., announces the GWRB3000 series to the G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER line. Featuring three distinct models (GWRB3000, GWRB3000B, and GWRB3000A), the collection draws inspiration from the immense power of jets piercing through the sonic wall, combining aviation-inspired design, advanced construction, and innovative technology to withstand the demanding forces associated with high-speed flight.

Representing a new challenge from G-SHOCK, the GRAVITYMASTER GWRB3000 series features TOUGH MVT 2 (Tough Movement Version 2), which takes signature G-SHOCK durability to the next level. Along with hybrid mount construction, auto-hand home positioning, and solar power, the movement now includes:

Shock Detection: senses strong impacts and protects against them by correcting the hand position through a full rotation to ensure constant accuracy.

senses strong impacts and protects against them by correcting the hand position through a full rotation to ensure constant accuracy. Magnetic Field Detection: senses strong magnetic interference and pauses hand movement until the interference passes, resuming movement to the current, accurate time.

To achieve its innovative dual hollow structure, G-SHOCK applied topology optimization, a simulation method used to determine ideal structural forms based on stress conditions. By analyzing dropping shocks, centrifugal force, and vibrations, engineers refined the design through repeated simulations to create a structure that combines a resin shock absorber with a metal protection case, delivering enhanced structural integrity while maintaining a lightweight, sophisticated design.

Every element of the new GRAVITYMASTER has been purposefully designed, from its protective construction to its carefully selected materials. The GWRB3000 series features a Carbon Core Guard structure utilizing carbon fiber-reinforced resin to protect the module while delivering enhanced durability and comfort.

The new GRAVITYMASTER features a sapphire crystal with a non-reflective coating to reduce glare and enhance readability across various environments. A super matte dial created through advanced microfabrication technology minimizes light reflection, while the in-dial solar design enables a solid dial surface without compromising power efficiency. The new GRAVITYMASTER also incorporates carbon-neutral bio-based resin components, reflecting G-SHOCK's continued efforts to integrate more sustainable materials into its designs.

The new GRAVITYMASTER features key G-SHOCK technologies including:

Shock Resistance

Triple G Resist (Dropping Shocks, Centrifugal Force, and Vibrations)

Carbon Core Guard Structure

Dual Hollow Structure

Bluetooth® Connectivity

Radio-Controlled Timekeeping

Tough Solar Power

Shock Detection

Magnetic Field Detection

Sapphire Crystal with Non-Reflective Coating

The GRAVITYMASTER GWRB3000 series is available in three distinct designs: GWRB3000 (Black IP Bezel, $880), GWRB3000B (Silver Bezel, $1,100), and GWRB3000A (Blue IP Bezel, $990). Each model showcases the collection's aviation-inspired character through its unique bezel finish, advanced engineering, and refined design.

The G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GWRB3000 Series is available today at gshock.com and at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, as well as through select retailers nationwide.

For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.