Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

15 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

Pairs of Watches for Partners Evoke the Festive Look of Winter Illuminations

Also Worn by Five-Member South Korean Girl Group ITZY

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Seasonal Collection 2023 presents five new limited-edition models for the winter season, which can be worn in pairs by partners for a coordinated look. Featuring shining metallic-colored dials, the GM-2100WS, GM-S2100WS, GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS watches evoke the sparkling beauty of festive winter illuminations.

Continue Reading
image_1
image_1
image_2
image_2

The five new shock-resistant timepieces making up this season's lineup — the GM-2100WS, GM-S2100WS, GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS — feature dials treated with brilliant metallic vapor deposition in a charming array of hues inspired by the gorgeous look of festive decorations and illuminations brightening the streets of winter.

The diverse lineup includes a range of sizes, designs, and color schemes, offering the enjoyment of coordinating a paired fashion look with a romantic partner, friend, or family member. With colorful dials set off against both metal and resin bezels, the watch design features a base tone of white and forms modeled after the GA-2100, with its iconic octagonal bezel, and the GA-110, with its distinctive dimensional dial.

Featuring metal bezels and differing sizes, the GM-2100WS and GM-S2100WS present a cool, stylish look with their respective navy and pink dial colors.

The GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS feature resin bezels and showcase dials in vivid hues of blue, orange, or purple that shine with striking brilliance.

As a special design feature for a lineup of watches meant for pairing, an image of string looped and tied into a heart shape is engraved on the case back of each watch to express bonds or ties of connection with people near and dear.

A new promotional image features the five members of South Korean girl group ITZY proudly wearing all five models of the G-SHOCK Seasonal Collection 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244070/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244071/image_2.jpg

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Also from this source

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Seasonal Collection 2023 ...
Casio bringt G-SHOCK-Uhren mit metallisch glänzenden Zifferblättern auf den Markt

Casio bringt G-SHOCK-Uhren mit metallisch glänzenden Zifferblättern auf den Markt

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. gab heute die Veröffentlichung der neuesten Ergänzung der stoßfesten Uhren der Marke G-SHOCK bekannt. Die saisonale...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.