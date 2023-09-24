Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

24 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

Collaboration with Global Smash Hit Online Game

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The two new watches — the GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL — are collaborations with Riot Games, a world leader in e-sports and developer and publisher of the hit global online game, League of Legends.

Continue Reading
GM-B2100LL
GM-B2100LL
GA-110LL
GA-110LL

League of Legends is a five-on-five competitive multiplayer game from the U.S. Players control characters called "champions" as they fight to push through to their opponent's base. The appeal of a diverse range of characters, images, music, and other content has made the game a worldwide smash hit.

The new shock-resistant GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL, which are based, respectively, on the full-metal GM-B2100 with octagonal bezel and the GA-110 with its distinctive three-dimensional dial, evoke the realistic game world with League of Legends details throughout, including the dial, case, and band.

GM-B2100LL Inspired by Game World Technology

The design features the Hextech fusion of magic and technology from the League of Legends world. The bezel and parts of the band are treated with an aged finish for a time-worn look and feel. Blue touches on the LCD and minute hand represent the color of the Hextech technology.

GA-110LL Features Popular Jinx Character

The popular and charismatic champion, Jinx, is represented on the bezel and band with a vivid color scheme. The band and the indicator hand on the inset dial at the 9 o'clock position recall the rocket that is Jinx's signature "weapon".

The League of Legends game logo appears liberally on these special watches, including on the case back and band.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by offering a diverse array of new collaboration models.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216971/GM_B2100LL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216972/GA_110LL.jpg

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Also from this source

Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches

Casio stellt League of Legends G-SHOCK-Uhren vor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.